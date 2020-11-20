 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Choose facts over opinions
View Comments

Letter: Choose facts over opinions

Back in the day, sensational reporting by the media was mostly confined to tabloids at the supermarket check-out counter. Most people would glance at them while waiting in line for their purchases to be rung up and then move on.

Today, these same viral stories are regular fare, especially on cable news channels and talk radio. News and opinion have become so intertwined that it can be difficult to tell the difference. I get it that sensationalism catches people's attention which can enhance media ratings. But is devoting so much airtime to divisive articles actually hurting the ability of Americans to focus on healing the country and bringing us closer as a nation? It certainly is not helpful in that regard.

It is up to us as consumers to separate facts from opinion. I realize that won't be easy since we have been conditioned to focus on the media sources that best suit our interests and biases. But it is vital to our nation that we at least try.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News