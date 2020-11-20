Letter: Choose facts over opinions

Back in the day, sensational reporting by the media was mostly confined to tabloids at the supermarket check-out counter. Most people would glance at them while waiting in line for their purchases to be rung up and then move on.
Today, these same viral stories are regular fare, especially on cable news channels and talk radio. News and opinion have become so intertwined that it can be difficult to tell the difference. I get it that sensationalism catches people's attention which can enhance media ratings. But is devoting so much airtime to divisive articles actually hurting the ability of Americans to focus on healing the country and bringing us closer as a nation? It certainly is not helpful in that regard.
It is up to us as consumers to separate facts from opinion. I realize that won't be easy since we have been conditioned to focus on the media sources that best suit our interests and biases. But it is vital to our nation that we at least try.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
