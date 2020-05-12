Letter: Re: the April 25. article “Letters to the Editor”

Re: the April 25 article "The left's all-mail voting fantasy must be put to rest."
Despite Mr. Eppihimer’s claims that voting by mail is not the answer, the truth is exactly the opposite.
In April, a 60 year old poll worker in Chicago died from the coronavirus. Because the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to delay the recent vote in that state, 7 voters in Wisconsin caught the virus, despite the fact that most people were wearing masks and maintaining proper distances. THAT is the reason mail in voting (with no excuses necessary) should be mandatory in every state.
Standing in line to vote is not the same as going to the grocery store simply due to the fact that going to the grocery store does not involve standing in line for extended periods of time The most recent example of ballot harvesting fraud was actually committed by a Republican strategist (Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr) in North Carolina in February of last year
Sorry, Mr. Eppihimer, your arguments do not make sense.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!