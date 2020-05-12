Letter: Re: the April 25. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 25. article “Letters to the Editor”

Re: the April 25 article "The left's all-mail voting fantasy must be put to rest."

Despite Mr. Eppihimer’s claims that voting by mail is not the answer, the truth is exactly the opposite.

In April, a 60 year old poll worker in Chicago died from the coronavirus. Because the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to delay the recent vote in that state, 7 voters in Wisconsin caught the virus, despite the fact that most people were wearing masks and maintaining proper distances. THAT is the reason mail in voting (with no excuses necessary) should be mandatory in every state.

Standing in line to vote is not the same as going to the grocery store simply due to the fact that going to the grocery store does not involve standing in line for extended periods of time The most recent example of ballot harvesting fraud was actually committed by a Republican strategist (Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr) in North Carolina in February of last year

Sorry, Mr. Eppihimer, your arguments do not make sense.

Thomas Brennan

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Just how essential is it to be able to enjoy the trails of Sabino Canyon and other outdoor Southern Arizona spots? Our letter writers weigh in on this and more in our Saturday Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News