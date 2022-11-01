 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Whom do you support in 2022?

  • Comments

Do your preferred candidates prioritize their own wealth and comfort? Claim to be victims and dwell on past offenses? Parrot their heroes' talking points without necessarily pondering them? Disrespect the lives and needs of those outside their sphere? These candidates possess the maturity of spoiled toddlers and might elicit the worst traits in others.

Or do your preferred candidates exhibit concern for the diversity of humanity and nature? Make concrete plans to forge a better future for all? Consider issues carefully and reach well-reasoned opinions? Affirm through their actions the value of knowledge, ethics, social and political structures, and the planet? These candidates are responsible adults likely to inspire others to be involved citizens.

Who belongs in Congress or in State or local office? Make your choice between the spoiled toddlers and the responsible adults, and vote. Our shared future hangs in the balance.

People are also reading…

Suzanne Morrison

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News