Letter: Whom do you support in 2022?

Do your preferred candidates prioritize their own wealth and comfort? Claim to be victims and dwell on past offenses? Parrot their heroes' talking points without necessarily pondering them? Disrespect the lives and needs of those outside their sphere? These candidates possess the maturity of spoiled toddlers and might elicit the worst traits in others.

Or do your preferred candidates exhibit concern for the diversity of humanity and nature? Make concrete plans to forge a better future for all? Consider issues carefully and reach well-reasoned opinions? Affirm through their actions the value of knowledge, ethics, social and political structures, and the planet? These candidates are responsible adults likely to inspire others to be involved citizens.

Who belongs in Congress or in State or local office? Make your choice between the spoiled toddlers and the responsible adults, and vote. Our shared future hangs in the balance.

Suzanne Morrison

West side