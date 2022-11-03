 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why do so many Americans hate their government?

The only salient point Mr. Bracy makes is mentioning Ronald Reagan. "Raygun" was anything but a hero. He's, in fact, the grandfather of modern Neo liberalism, which foments the hatred of America. Let me explain.

Neo liberalism benefits the upper 1%. It ended consumer protection, environmental guidelines, the deregulation of savings and loans, anything goes pricing of airline tickets, globalization, privatization and carte blanche petroleum policies benefitting Big Oil.

The American Public was sold down the river.

Does this unlevel playing field cause the citizenry to really "hate" their country?

After Trump rolled a grenade through the doorway, 50% of the populace hates America and the government and 50% want status quo. One quick point: for me, there's no kumbaya. When Nazis and Supremacist want to burn your house down and take your daughter in the backroom, Sam Adams would say it's time to reciprocate in kind before it's too late.

Take note, gentlemen and gentle ladies: it's essential to vote. For the tried and true, keep it blue.

THOMAS PLESNIAK

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

