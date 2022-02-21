Letters to the Editor: Feb. 21

Grand Old Party
has lost its way
I have voted for Republican candidates in the past based on platform and ideals and character, but I might have to rethink my actions on all Republican candidates in the future, save for Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, both of whom, since I live in Arizona, I cannot vote for. I understand almost without objection the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to censure both because of their duties investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and attempt to overthrow our government. Shame on the RNC. It used to be a party of good people, with many times solid economic and community-oriented platforms. But not now. What does the RNC stand for now other than the party of "no"? Hooray for Cheney and Kinzinger for standing up for what is right and just and shame on the RNC, its leadership, and the mindless lemmings who blindly follow such foolish folderol.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
AWOL Brnovich
wants a reward
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is getting paid to do his job, but I think he isn’t doing it. He is now asking Arizonans to elect him to the better paying and more important job of U.S. senator. Why would Arizonans do this?
As AG, Brnovich is the the main man to see that the Arizona Constitution is upheld. When it comes to the plot by the Arizona GOP to send fake electors to Washington armed with fake paperwork using the state’s official letterhead, he shrugs and says it’s up to the feds. No, it is a crime against the Arizona Constitution, which he took an oath to uphold. This GOP cabal tried to steal the election from Arizona voters. Brnovich shrugs.
He does seem to have time to threaten Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for doing her job. It would be nice if he did his, but he’s too busy groveling to the GOP and running for a better one.
Christi S. Driggs
Northwest side
Car noise worse
than jet noise
Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."
These people that complain about airplane noise need to focus more on traffic noise. Those planes are our security. I live near a busy intersection and have to listen to loud cars and motorcycles all night and day, but they don't mention a word about that. I welcome the new practice the Air Force wants to do. Let's have the police get after those vehicles that are too loud so we can all sleep better at night and leave the Air Force alone — they don't wake me at 3 in the morning.
Thomas R. Crawford
Foothills
Pine Tree flag
not appropriate
What does the Pine Tree flag (aka An Appeal to Heaven flag) currently displayed in our Arizona House second-floor lobby have in common with the Jan. 6 insurrection? Both flags are proudly displayed by those intent on stomping out separation of religion and government. The "Appeal to Heaven" website finds this separation "perverted, exaggerated and repeatedly used to drive men and women of faith out of public service." This Revolutionary War flag has been co-opted by the Christian Nationalist movement. Displaying this religious flag within the halls of a government building is in violation of the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution as well as the Arizona State Constitution. Who authorized this? Why are we allowing this flag to be displayed? This is not a dog whistle. It's a bullhorn.
Mary Ganapol
Foothills
Surely God knew
what he meant
Re: the Feb. 18 article "Thousands of invalid baptisms in Phoenix."
I was deeply saddened this morning when I read this Arizona Daily Star article. How could the church be so cruel as to tell thousands of parishioners that their emotional, heartfelt baptism experience was a “fraud” because the priest used the single word, “we”, instead of “I?” This is religious ritual at its worst. It’s no wonder so many young people claim to be “spiritual” but want nothing to do with “religion.” Using the term, “we” in a baptism seems appropriate, in that it implies acceptance by the Trinity of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and inclusion by the entire congregation. In fact, using the term “I” in the baptism ritual might imply the priest has the power, rather than the Trinity. The Rev. Andres Arango, if your church no longer feels you are suitable to serve the Lord, please look for a more welcoming congregation. If you should find your way to Tucson, I would be pleased to worship with you.
Doug Wingert
Northeast side