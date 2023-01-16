Letters to the Editor: Jan. 16

LD17 legislators

Well, residents of LD 17. We have done it again. We elected three Republicans (Sen. Wadsack and Reps. Cory McGarr and Rachel Jones) to the Legislature. And they all distinguished themselves virtually from the opening bell of the legislative session by disrespecting Gov. Hobbs at her State of the State address. What an immature, irresponsible tantrum, just as the governor called it.

With divided government it is essential that each side work a little harder to gain the support of the other with an eye to solving some of the many issues facing us. The type of action our legislators took shows that they are most probably incapable of such actions. I am afraid what we will see instead is endless blather of the right-wing talking points while our schools wither and resolution of water issues lie as fallow as the water-starved Florence farms.

John Evert

Oro Valley

The importance of transparency

While political “optics” and transparency are important, then maintaining campaign promises concerning “transparency” are critical, particularly in the early stages of an administration, especially when sources of contributions and political appointments are subject to question.

Green Valley Democrats, supporters of the 2022 Democratic candidate for governor of Arizona, believe we are obligated to call Gov. Hobbs’ attention to our learning that, somehow, “transparency” has been overlooked. The recent pre-inaugural event was reportedly by-invitation-only, therefore closed to the public and the press. Invitees, individual donations and potential involvement with the new administration were not revealed.

While we hope it is otherwise, the lack of transparency in this case smacks of “politics as usual,” or “pay to play.” We hoped for promises being kept, or minimally, a reasonable explanation why they were not. We shall continue to comment on problem optics originating with anyone occupying the Governor’s Mansion.

Bryan Lane

Green Valley

Top secret?

How many more government officials have taken their “top secret” work home from the office? Better check your desk drawers, filing cabinets and closets. Who keeps track of ‘top secret’ stuff, anyhow?

Do they check it out, like a library book? Time for some “overdue notices.”

Vade Henderson,

former librarian

West side

Omnibus bill

Can someone please tell me why on earth it takes 4,155 pages for our nation to have a stop-gap, omnibus spending bill? I seriously doubt any (as in not a single one of them!) lawmaker has read, or intends to read, the bill. But we taxpayers sure will be getting the $$$ bill!

It will be interesting to learn what lawmaker-favored extra spending items have been crammed into this bill.

Michael Fisher

Northeast side

Inflation

Congress has passed a $1.7 trillion dollar spending bill in the midst of the worst inflation in 40 years. I am reminded of a declaration by Truman Capote who said individuals lose four points off their IQ for every year they live in California.

He must also have had in mind many of the people we send to Washington, D.C. to represent our interests.

John E. Buehler, retired professor of economics

at the UA

Northwest side

I’m with Harry

Re: the Jan. 12 article “Harry’s book could fuel royal change.”

I am just one of many “Harry watchers” in our town. Your latest AP take-out on the implications of the Harry book was excellent, all the substance wrapped into a neat package. You’ve got Harry, Camilla and colonialism, even Cambridge and Oxford for us to contemplate. Lovely. I’m with Harry.

Ford Burkhart

Downtown

Arizona AG’s Election Integrity Unit

Re: the Jan. 8 article “Arizona assistant attorney general removed from position.”

Whether it was intentional or coincidental, this article was very appropriately placed on the page with obituaries. Jennifer Wright, “head of the Arizona Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit,” either resigned, or was removed for promoting extremist, partisan election fantasies. It might appear that her public service, government career is dead.

However, similar to Mark Twain, any suggestion of her (political) death is premature. She is sure to be reincarnated as a frequent guest of certain radio talk show hosts, if not a future talk show host, herself.

Jennifer Wright is more likely to be in a future page one Daily Star story than forgotten. After all, this is Arizona, and election fables are in style.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Today’s inflation

From one thin dime to one thin credit card!

Joe Sanchez

Marana

Jokester Mike Pence

Pence said. “As I wrote in my book, I think the president’s actions and words on January 6 were reckless. But I don’t know that it’s criminal to take bad advice from lawyers.” Generally, ignorance of the law is not an excuse. However, ignorance can be a procedural defense in rare circumstances. Of course, if I were a “very stable genius,” would I be willing to testify to my ignorance? No testimony, no defense.

James Abels

Midtown

Mercy of big money

Re: the Dec. 22 letter “Critical thinking skills.”

Let’s see if I’ve got this right. The author says the UA divestment campaign is hypocritical — students use the internet, drive cars and eat food — because our energy comes from fossil fuels (love it or leave it.)

But divestment campaigns are not about going back to caves and rubbing sticks together. Instead, they are all about this: burning fossil fuels at increasing rates and exploring for them is the prime driver of global climate catastrophe. They pose an existential threat to civilization. Despite proven oil reserves of 400% more than what world governments agree can be safely burned, fossil fuel companies and the institutions supporting them are throwing fuel onto the fire raging everywhere. Pulling investment from these actors makes great sense.

The point is to slow down fossil fuel investment and massively increase investment into renewable energies. Bigger point: the students and the author have no real options for energy. They’re at the mercy of Big Money. Divestment is a clarion call to change that dynamic forever.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

LD 17 legislators should listen

Re: the Jan. 11 article “Hobbs faces tough GOP resistance.”

I read Tim Steller’s account of Gov. Hobb’s presentation in Phoenix and learned she was met by protests from some Republican legislators, including the three from Tucson’s reconfigured Legislative District 17. State Sen. Justine Wadsack stood and turned her back on Gov. Hobbs. Other GOP legislators including LD 17 Reps. Rachel Jones and Cory McGarr walked out.

I am a LD 17 voting constituent. I expect GOP legislators Wadsack, Jones and McGarr to represent me, too. I expect them to honor the results of the election and to work on issues that affect all of us. This means listening to what Gov. Hobbs is proposing and studying the pros and cons of the issues. We need workable solutions to looming water shortages, infrastructure failures, and a public education system needing renewal and funding.

Turning your backs and/or walking out reflects an unprofessional failure on your part to serve your constituents and the State of Arizona.

Jennifer Aviles

Southeast side

Working together is best for our country

It would be a break in tradition if both parties worked together in Congress to elect a Speaker of the House. It is past time for both parties to cooperate in passing laws that our country needs and most Americans support. Maybe it is time to create a new tradition.

George Monroe

Midtown

Ducey’s spending priorities clear

On Friday, Dec. 16, two articles appeared side by side. “Arizona to invest $6.75 million to expand free school meals” and “Ducey ceases border barrier construction.” In the latter it states that “spending [was] more than $123 million in taxpayer funds.” This shows the relative importance Arizona Gov. Ducey gives towards the problems of hunger and needy Arizona students vs. a failed method to keep out illegal immigrants. Did the editors place these articles next to each other to send a message? I got it.

Ducey spends 18 times more on border issues than feeding hungry Arizona children (so that they could be healthy and prepare to be contributing citizens in the future). I wish the numbers were reversed in favor of our youth. Shame on the governor and those who support such out of balance expenditures. This was not his money, but unfortunately the funds of Arizona residents. I am outraged.

Joel Alpert

Foothills

Men dropping out of the labor force

Re: the Dec. 18 article “Why do so many US men quit working?”

Now we know why one in nine men, ages 25-54, has dropped out of the labor force. It’s because they experience a loss of social status compared with men with more education who out-earn them, according to economist Pinghui Wu.

Really? Since all of us need food and housing, who is supporting these unemployed men — their wives, parents, or taxpayers? I hardly know anyone under 65 who is not working, except for postpartum mothers or those with severe disabilities. Many college students work part time, as I did years ago. I’m now in my 70s and work part time to supplement my Social Security.

Thousands of people are camped along our southern border, yearning for safety and a better life in our country. They are motivated and would gladly fill the open jobs these American men disdain. Let’s give them a chance.

Denise Holley

West side

Striving for failure

“Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” These are words from Henry Ford.

During the State of the State address a little cadre of MAGA turncoats acted out, indeed acted like spoiled little brats. They showed us again (and again ad infinitum) that these dullards are out for only one thing and that is to “burn the house down” if they cannot have their own way. They want to eliminate everything they do not care for.

Anarchy is defined in Oxford as a state of disorder due to absence or non-recognition of authority. These people are anarchists in every sense of the word.

Tim Canny

Oracle

Welcome to the Party, Mitch

Minority leader Mitch McConnell has recently discovered that the de facto, if diminishing, leader of his party is a problem. He has finally criticized Mr. Trump by name, blaming him for the GOP’s poor performance in the midterms.

What took so long, Mitch? Interesting that you reserve your direct condemnation of Trump not for The Big Lie, not for the failed coup, but just for election losses. For two years, Mitch was afraid to criticize Trump by name. Plus, he wanted his coveted conservative Court. (That has sure worked out for women and GOP candidates, right?) But now that Trump is spiraling downward, Mitch is feeling brave enough to go on the attack. You could have stepped up sooner, Mitch.

You possibly could have prevented the insurrection, and maybe overseen a resurrection of your sinking party.

But no. Well, as they say, no guts, no majority.

Mike Cohen

Oro Valley

Letter to Lindsey Graham

Dear Senator,

If you feel so strongly that the attorney general should select a special counsel to investigate the files found in President Biden’s office because that’s what was done with President Trump, then please be consistent. President Obama had a Supreme Court nominee months before the election that never even had a hearing, because your party determined that it shouldn’t happen in an election year. Then you helped push through the nomination of a Supreme Court justice by President Trump just weeks before the November election.

Sir, you are the textbook reason why we should have term limits on members of congress, and possibly the Supreme Court as well.

Barbara Hoffman

Northwest side

Immigration

All who read this, particularly Republicans, please open your eyes and recognize that we need to welcome more immigrants into this country. Our working population is aging and retiring and there are fewer people to fill the ranks of our workforce. Why let Mexican cartels make billions of dollars arranging travel for these desperate people? Make it easier for legal immigration!

We need more agricultural workers, construction workers, and aids in our senior centers and nursing homes. We need more people paying into Social Security. Statistics repeatedly show that undocumented immigrants have substantially lower crime rates than native-born citizens and legal immigrants. The DEA reports that criminal organizations smuggle most illicit drugs through U.S. ports of entry; they are not carried in little packages by people fleeing the violence and poverty of their native countries. Open your hearts and let these people live and thrive in the U.S. It will be a benefit and a blessing to us all.

Kenneth Cohn