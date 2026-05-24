I was surprised to read that, in a state like ours, which is still purple and swingy, that LD 20 Democratic candidates in their recent debate criticized Gov. Katie Hobbs for being "too moderate." I respect their stances, but I just want to review the facts. The same month that the current federal administration was sending student loans to collections, Gov. Hobbs' office made moves to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in medical debt (with an ongoing goal to forgive $2 billion when it's all said and done). She has also provided child care benefits for hundreds of Arizona families through Bright Futures AZ, expanded eligibility for federal energy assistance (LIHEAP) as we approach the summer months, and filled gaps in food assistance when Congress shut down the government and took down SNAP along with it. If being moderate means getting stuff done for the majority while other politicians take to social media about ideological minutiae, I'll take it.