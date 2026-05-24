President Obama created a program for young people, under 31 when the program began in 2012: these folks must have arrived in the US before turning 16 and live here continuously since 2007. The DACA program was a compromise devised after Congress failed, repeatedly, the Development , Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) act which would have offered those who arrived here, through no fault of their own, as children. This act was an attempt to have a chance at permanent legal residency. The bipartisan act was first introduced in 2001 ,repeatedly failed to pass
Now a local resident, Karla Toledo , was violently arrested by ICE this past Monday, due to her"alleged violation of her conditions" She was authorized to travel out of the country, and was taken into custody. Reports indicated she complied with all requirements since her childhood
Call Sen Gallegos (Tucson 480-697-3600, DC 202-224-4521). Call Sen Kelly (Tucson 520-475-5177 , DC 202-224-2235)
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ICE's conduct was excessive and unlawful
Margarita Bernal
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.