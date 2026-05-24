President Obama created a program for young people, under 31 when the program began in 2012: these folks must have arrived in the US before turning 16 and live here continuously since 2007. The DACA program was a compromise devised after Congress failed, repeatedly, the Development , Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) act which would have offered those who arrived here, through no fault of their own, as children. This act was an attempt to have a chance at permanent legal residency. The bipartisan act was first introduced in 2001 ,repeatedly failed to pass