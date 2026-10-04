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Evidence has come to light that the prison in Marana run by profiteer MTC had numerous sexual assaults that it apparently tried to hide from federal regulators.

When community members brought concerns about MTC reopening the prison as a detention center to the Marana Town Council, we were dismissed and told that the Town had a wonderful working relationship with MTC and could assure the facility would be run humanely.

Now, we find out that this abuse was happening right under their noses. Either they knew about it and did nothing, or they were asleep at the wheel.

The residents of Marana need their elected leaders to do everything possible to ensure the safety of the staff, the detainees, and the broader community.

Town Council should do a full background investigation into MTC, then add an agenda item to an upcoming meeting so that the public can have a say in what companies are allowed to do business in Marana

Caroline Isaacs

East side