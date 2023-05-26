Physical therapy is a cost-effective, patient-preferred option to prevent and treat pain without medication. It is clinically proven to improve strength, function, and mobility, especially for seniors as they age. At a time when the U.S. is facing an epidemic of falls and a worsening opioid crisis, it’s important that access to PT is protected and expanded.

Unfortunately, many seniors find it harder to access PT amid financial instability and inadequate Medicare reimbursement, particularly in rural areas with fewer providers. We must better support the PT sector to increase access as a falls prevention tool and to decrease opioid misuse.

Thankfully, Sen. Sinema and her team recognize the importance of these issues. Her constituent affairs representative recently visited our local Tucson practice to learn more about the problems we’re facing. I encourage Sen. Sinema to work with her colleagues in Washington to support policies that stabilize the physical therapy sector for older Arizonians who need access to this care.

Jennifer Allen, Chief Clinical Officer Bodycentral Physical Therapy

East side