Tucson Electric Power wants voters to quickly, quietly approve a 25-year agreement for electricity distribution in Tucson. Their campaign signs for the May 16 election promise “clean reliable energy.”

We wish it were so but after 25 years, the facts are TEP continues to source 90% of its energy from climate changing fossil fuels, a third from coal. Their claim that using natural gas (methane) is clean contradicts what scientists say: “methane is a global warming amplifier.” Even the United Nations finds cutting methane is the strongest lever to slow climate change over the next 25 years.

While TEP is promising to deliver 100% renewable power for City of Tucson operations, many other cities are far ahead in delivering truly clean, more reliable, less expensive energy to their residents.

The climate crisis is here and getting worse. With community in mind, we can make a much better agreement.

Robert Cook

Midtown