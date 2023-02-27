My family has been in the oil and gas business in Oklahoma for over 100 years. Brackish water is often pumped up with oil and is seen as an annoyance there.

The USGS found Arizona has 600,000,000 acre feet of brackish water under the state at depths of less than 3000 feet. That is close to what Arizona would use in 100 years! Brackish water is salt water that was left underground when the ocean that covered what is now Arizona millions of years ago receded. It costs half what it does to desalinate sea than water. San Antonio, Texas uses treated brackish water for drinking water. Perhaps adding this precious water to the mix may spur additional creative solutions to our water crisis and significant movement to make sure there is sufficient water for future generations of Arizonans.