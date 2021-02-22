Letter: Chickens in cages for life

It is past time for us to recognize that factory farming is an inherently cruel process. Feelings, including fear and pain, are inherent in all life forms. They are in the genes to facilitate survival. Whether it is aversion to pain and suffering, or affection for mates or offspring, feelings are there for the vital reason to maintain life.
That one has to prove suffering by a sentient being other than humans is an affront to common experience as well as basic knowledge. In the case of factory farming of chickens, anybody who has kept chickens knows that they can be afraid, feel pain, and enjoy their relationships with each other and familiar people in their surroundings. Being kept in a 1 foot square cage for life is unbearably cruel. Imagine yourself in a 4 foot square cage for your entire life?
The Arizona legislature should accelerate passage and implementation of HB 2525 for cage-free chickens. Tell them so. Enough.
Roger McManus
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.