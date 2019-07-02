Re: the May 1 letter"Protect youth from e-cigarette use, access."
My partner Pamela and I opened the first walk in electronic cigarette store in the country a little over nine years ago. From day one we would never have sold our products to anyone under the age of 18. Many years before the FDA classified electronic cigarettes as a tobacco derivative and subject to the same laws as cigarettes, cigars etc. and long before the ruling came down regarding the age of 18 or older.
Personally, we would embrace the coming laws to push that to 21. Of our customers perhaps 5% are under the age of 21. And we only use FDA approved ingredients in our products.
we personally look forward to the FDA regulating our industry. And the safety of anyone under the age of 21 not being able to purchase our products. Our dedication is to adults who need to quit smoking. We very much want them to quit vaping as well.
FreedomSmokeUSA
David Dettloff
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.