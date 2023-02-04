I've been personally concerned about the introduction of your recent bill to make appearing publicly in drag a felony. Having attended a Catholic girl's high school where I was the tallest and thinnest student, I found myself often playing the male role in class projects. Among these was Romeo, in the balcony scene from "Romeo and Juliet."

Frankly, I'm worried. Does your bill have a statute of limitations or could I be prosecuted for dressing in male drag fifty years ago? Would it matter that this crime was committed in Florida rather than Arizona? Would Sister Jonathan who taught Senior English be prosecuted as an accessory or a groomer? I'd be very grateful for clarification on all this, as well as your opinion on whether wearing red lipstick neutralizes a tasteful fedora I enjoy wearing. What do you think, err on the side of caution and leave it in the closet?