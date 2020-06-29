Letter: Willingness to be held accountable is most important metric in evaluating police performance

Re: the June 25 article "Chief Magnus offers to resign over handling of man's death."
There is no doubt that our society has a policing problem and reforms are overdue. However, I am concerned that zeal for symbolic action is going to usurp practical, long-term solutions. A great example is the current scandal erupting over TPD's handling of Carlos Ingram-Lopez's death. In my opinion, the fact that the officers involved in this death were asked to resign says that the TPD leadership took this death seriously and is willing to hold its officers accountable. To me, that suggests that Chief Magnus is the kind of leader we want the TPD to have.
Ultimately the solutions to our society's problems will come from providing the social support networks that make police involvement in many issues unnecessary. This is work that I hope to see Mayor Romero's office pursuing. In the meantime, perhaps she should consider refusing Chief Magnus's offer of resignation.
Mikaela Bell
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!