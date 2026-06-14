I wonder at Trump’s grades in charm school. He did flunk Polite, Courtesy, and Gallantry. However, Trump is thought to have gone all the way through grade school. He says. But his vocabulary selection goes no further than that, so that sows doubt about his grasp of the merits of education. It explains his wanting to rid the country of public schools in favor of trade schools, so we can have more electricians, plumbers, and wrestlers.