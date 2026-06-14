I wonder at Trump’s grades in charm school. He did flunk Polite, Courtesy, and Gallantry. However, Trump is thought to have gone all the way through grade school. He says. But his vocabulary selection goes no further than that, so that sows doubt about his grasp of the merits of education. It explains his wanting to rid the country of public schools in favor of trade schools, so we can have more electricians, plumbers, and wrestlers.
It is noted that next month, Trump is hosting a cage fight spectacular on the White House Lawn. Kicking, punching, and strangling are featured. It is already sold out. Ringside seats are a million dollars.
Special tours will be available of the rubble that might be Trump’s spectacular ballroom, Congress permitting. Donations and stock tips accepted.
Ron Lancaster
People are also reading…
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.