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How did we get into this mess where Lady Liberty has fallen off her pedestal and into the seething sea?

Our non-stop political party factional warfare?

The ruining of our family system by means of super-liberal divorce laws?

Our never-ending happy culture, whereby we derail our children’s college educations in favor of fluffy entertainment?

Consumer and national debt financing leaving our people in perpetual debt slavery?

Our sacred business sector advertising campaigns like the one from “Reno Tahoe” asking us to “Say yes to everything” and observe “No limits”?

Wow, there’s a formula for successful family life and abundant community life. This is why we no longer have a country, a city, a neighborhood, or a marriage we can call our own.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown