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Dear Editor,

People with an educated eye can see the transformation of new celebrities from good citizens into something else. Many or most are described by that ancient proverb that says, “Power corrupts.”

We can see this in the difference between President Trump’s second term and his first term. We can also see it playing out in the rapid glorification of newly empowered WNBA players. Power goes to their once-humble heads and turns them into something less than admirable.

Power roughly correlates with the number of times one’s photograph appears in mainstream media. People in Bible times knew this phenomenon of excessive publicity given to any individual in a democracy as “graven image idolatry.” Such idolatry violated the Second Commandment enacted by ancient Israel to ensure that leaders are servants of the people, not rulers over them.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown