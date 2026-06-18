I would encourage everyone who read the article about the "Az Cop Watcher", please do a You tube search of these aggravating idiots, they are everywhere. At first it may sound like these "Auditor's" are true pillars of the community protecting our rights, but in reality all they are really hoping for is a verbal or physical confrontation with either police or the public. These individuals (usually 3 or more, wearing either masks or disguises) will stand on the sidewalk in front of someone's business filming customers coming in and out. When owner's or managers ask if there's something they need or want, they respond with " I don't answer questions" , these cowards are hoping for response that results in law enforcement being called. When police arrive they verbally abuse them hoping for a confrontation. These individuals are not 1st amendment heroes, they are simply cowardly agitators, don't be fooled.