With a look to the next 100 years, Congressmen Raúl Grijalva, Tom O’Halleran, and others introduced the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, which permanently bans new uranium mines on adjacent public lands.
During the recent bill announcement event, I heard tribal leaders discuss their homelands being poisoned by abandoned uranium mines and elected officials who said the benefits of tourism and dangers of mining outweigh the small profits to be made by private companies. Especially powerful was the testimony by Havasupai leaders, whose entire water supply is threatened by mining.
National Parks Conservation Association is among the diverse and bipartisan group of park supporters wholeheartedly supporting this bill and who are concerned that mining will impact and rob underground water from the park’s vulnerable springs and side creeks. Let’s keep the canyon grand, for all of us, forever. Urge your members of Congress to support the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act.
Kevin Dahl
National Parks Conservation Association
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.