Calls for a wall to block illegal immigration are based in xenophobia and lack of knowledge of what is really needed for border security.
To protect public safety, we need more personnel and traffic lanes at the land ports of entry along our border to conduct more thorough inspections of all tractor-trailers and other vehicles entering and exiting the US. With these resources, we could better interdict the high volume of poisonous products (heroin, fentanyl, and meth) being imported — as well as the guns, stolen vehicles and ill-gotten gains being exported by criminal cartels.
Desperate victims of violence and poverty in Central America who are crossing the forbidding landscape in remote locations pose no threat to our national security. These refugees are members of good, hard-working, struggling families who need our help and should be welcomed.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.