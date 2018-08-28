On the day following the death of John McCain, Donald Trump had the flag re-raised to full staff above the White House in what may be the pettiest act of Trump's expansively low-class life.
When the options are to take the high road, do nothing, or take the low road, Trump invariably chooses the latter, whether it's about POWs, beauty contestants, Gold Star parents, or the handicapped. While the rest of the nation observes John McCain's many contributions, the flag over Trump's White House just reflects Trump's churlishness.
Every time Trump hits a new low in his boorish behavior, it reminds those of us who know the difference that Trump is chronologically an adult, but intellectually and emotionally, he is on a par with a mean-spirited 9-year-old.
Doug Blackman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.