Re: the Feb. 2 article "Dems propose 'smart wall,' carefully label border plan."
I was especially pleased to read the article because I was in the process of writing a letter to the editor suggesting exactly the same: to fund a “smart wall,” which meets the dictionary’s second definition of a wall as “something suggestive of a wall to separate and protect.”
Such a wall, a coordinated system of elements to improve border security, the goal of both sides, would incorporate selective physical barriers, electronic monitoring, increased Border Patrol employment, aerial and ground surveillance, and expanded means to process immigrant and asylum seekers. President Trump could boast of achieving his campaign promise to “build a wall,” and Congress could take credit for increasing our border security. The winners would be the American people by avoiding another disastrous shutdown or a national emergency court battle.
Robert Swaim
East side
