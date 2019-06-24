In recent months the Trump Administration proposed a plan to cut foreign aid funding by nearly 20% for the year 2020. This plan would decrease funding for the International Affairs Budget, which funds programs like USAID. It would impact the lives of millions of people suffering from diseases, and it would hurt organizations like the UN that provide aid. According to Sen. Patrick Leahy, “Slashing foreign assistance would be foolhardy, weakening our leadership and emboldening our adversaries.” (The Borgen Project Website).
Winston Churchill said, “You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing.” Decreasing the International Affairs Budget means we are not setting a good example for countries who want to be like the US. The Borgen Project, for which I am an intern, believes in advocating for actions that help to end global poverty. We believe that developed countries need to provide more foreign aid to countries who are in need.
William Ellis
Downtown
