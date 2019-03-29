I subscribe to the dictionary.com "Word of the Day" feature and recently was introduced to the adjective, "skimble scamble." I thought, "How fitting a term to describe a particular politician with whom we're all familiar.
skimble-scamble
adjective
rambling; confused; nonsensical: a skimble-scamble explanation.
How is skimble-scamble used?
He complained bitterly of his reporters, saying that the skimblescamble stuff which they published would "make posterity think ill of his understanding, and that of his brethren on the bench."
John Campbell, The Lives of the Chief Justices of England, Vol. III, 1873
The time has come to revive the use of this adjective!
Dan Davidson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.