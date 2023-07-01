AI, not so new

In recent weeks there have been many news articles and reports about Artificial Intelligence, its benefits and its dangers. When you think about it, AI is not really that new, and I can site a few examples. Just think of all our political leaders that we have sent to Washington in the past 50 years and you have a prime example. They have exhibited the most profound example of artificial intelligence. Have they solved immigration, affordable education and housing, a balanced budget, infrastructure improvements, you get the idea. AI, we have had it for a long time.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

UA water waste

Re: the June 8 article “Tucson bans turf for some new developments.”

I ride my bike on the UA campus at least three times a week. For the past month, the roadway on the north side of the Mall has had water from the sprinkler system running from Campbell to Cherry. I’ve stopped and talked with workers on the Mall and have been assured that they would let the people in charge know that the sprinkler heads need to be adjusted. A month has gone by; nothing has changed. Thankfully, the emitters are working well on the south side. A teaching university on this beautiful campus would do well to teach by example.

John Blackwell

Midtown

Trump vs George Washington

Re: the June 16 letter “Trump is unique.”

The writer compares him to Washington because they are our only “citizen presidents,” thus we should ignore Trump’s “lawbreaking” because he didn’t come up “through the ranks.” May I point out first that Trump was warned repeatedly by his own chosen advisors that his planned actions were illegal and ill advised. And second may I mention that Washington brought the country together during very difficult times rather than tearing it to pieces, he chose not to run for a second term even though requested to do so by his colleagues and the country at large, and he went peacefully and happily back to a quiet life as a citizen after he stepped down.

Please don’t make an attempt to compare these two presidents!

Delores Keahey

East side

Governor Hobbs

Thank you Gov. Katie Hobbs for keeping the crazies in the legislature in check. Very proud of the job you are doing.

Gilbert Martínez

Foothills

Voting Republican

Re: the online article “Lawmakers halt hearings for Arizona governor’s nominees due to abortion issue.”

This is exactly why, even though most of my down ticket was Republican, I felt that I had to vote for Hobbs, Mayes and Fontes, to protect women from the misogynistic Legislature until we can get a Kansas style initiative on the ballot in 2024.

Do I like Governor Hobbs? Emphatically not. Some of her vetoes disgust me, some of them hurting her own constituency just to spite the legislature.

I just figure she will not have time to destroy the state before we do not need her anymore.

Donald Hartman

Northwest side

Donnie again

He is at it again! Donnie is filing another frivolous lawsuit. This extraordinarily frivolous lawsuit is against E. Jean Carroll for defamation character. Donnie already lost to her in court once. This disgraced and vindictive president has no character to defame. He is the most dishonorable president the U.S.A. has ever had in the highest office of our country.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Developers should pay for desalination

Re: the June 26 article “AZ’s water future depends on new supplies.”

In his opinion piece, Sean Hood declares that “new water supplies must be a major feature of our water future” and “Some of the most promising involve desalination.”

The key issue Arizonans must keep focused on is that the powerful real estate development interests that control Arizona’s legislature are trying to implement laws to require all current Arizona citizens to pay for massive new water infrastructure, such as desalination, that will allow land speculators and developers to profit from future growth.

More efficient use of Arizona’s existing water supplies can be achieved by water conservation and adjusting the fractions of Arizona’s water that go to agricultural versus municipal uses. But if new water infrastructure is required for future growth, Arizonans must insist that it be paid for by the land speculators and developers who will profit from it.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley

Name calling is the weapon of the weak

Re: the June 28 article “It’s YIMBY vs. NIMBY in Ward 1.”

A recent column trots out the tiresome name calling but provides no useful information. If the author really wants to initiate a meaningful discussion, he should investigate the following:

Why do our politicians:

Speak of equity but pass overlay zones that count rooftop terraces as open space? Only the wealthy get to enjoy that open space.

Systematically reduce zoning code protections for older neighborhoods while enjoying the protections of their private deed restriction “codes”?

Push for greater density to reduce sprawl but then approve the massive 2000-plus acre Atterbury Trails development plan that is sprawl on steroids? The whole time, they ignore the heat island effects of density and how it will increase the energy demands for cooling.

Name calling is a diversionary tactic, and its sole purpose is to shut down meaningful discussions. We deserve better than this.

Colette Altaffer

Midtown

Hunter Biden — the Role Model

Donald Trump is still up to his ears in trouble with the Justice Department over his handling of government documents (many of which were highly classified). The reason for the troubles are entirely of his own making. Most people know the details and the grim prospects for Trump’s future, but there was — and perhaps still is — an off ramp for the former president.

The Hunter Biden Role Model. Hunter confessed to his misdeeds and to responsibility for them. What a breath of fresh air — responsibility. Punishment is yet to be determined. However, Trump’s going down swinging, an I hope he gets every pound of justice he promised for others when he was in office. Thanks Hunter, now please just go away.

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Ciscomani and Kolbe

Rep. Juan Ciscomani should be commended for his support for renaming a post office in honor of former Rep. Jim Kolbe. It’s interesting that Ciscomani overcame his staunch opposition to gay rights to support this honor. I suspect Ciscomani didn’t support Kolbe in life.

Ron Bechky

SaddleBrooke

Helping the common man

We must spend money to make money.

Over the last century the Ds were more interested in funding projects that helped the common man.

The Rs helped, when it benefited them, but generally did not want to spend for the common man.

Some projects were before the 1930s but most were started with the election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt (D) in the 1930s.

1. 1906 RFD mail Rural free delivery Delivering mail to outlying areas

2. 1936 WPA put people back to work by building schools, libraries, roads and even paid for artwork and theater

3. 1935 SS social security now paid to 69.5 million people

4. 1936 REA Rural Electrification Administration Brings electric power to outlying areas via co-ops.

5. 1956 Building our interstate road system (D.D.Eisenhower (R))

6. 2023 internet expansion as did REA in 1936. (see 4)

7. 2022 FTA infrastructure especially transportation.

8. 2000 start of clean energy projects from solar panels and turbines to charging stations.

Donald Plummer