Abortion and God

I believe that abortion is performed because of an inconvenient pregnancy is tantamount to murder. That’s faith-based. If science cannot discover the origins of COVID, I doubt a breakthrough on when life begins is forthcoming. With that in mind, I also feel Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned. It was a constitutional stretch, but the years of legal, political and emotional wrangling at the state levels will, in my opinion, end up at about the same point as the Roe decision. I have a different take. If we who believe in a final judgment by God are wrong, nothing happens. If, however, we are right, when the Creator looks down on you and questions why one of His/Her creations was terminated, you could be in a world of hurt. I’m OK with that.

Gary Stoeger

Northwest side

Good government

Re: the July 16 letter “Your rights are protected.”

Was the reference to our “Inalienable rights “ given to us by our Creator not a reference to God?

I’m confused. Was the reference to our Creator not a reference to God, or was it to the Government that is created and established by men?

Why the mention of Christian countries =?

I’m confused about what you say “good democratic governments created by men” are.

Please give me your examples.

Surely a “good “ government that surveils its own people, restricts its speech, restricts its movement, and supports an endless war would qualify as a good democratic government created by men.

Richard Barnes

East side

Strike support

I urge everyone to support the Hollywood Writer’s strike, now being supported by actors. Show your disdain for fat cat producers and studio executives by going to the library and checking out a few books!

Godfrey Trowbridge

Northeast side

Language Immersion Education

A plea to temper the law, with respect to Mr. Tom Horne and Tucson’s children.

Take me down to the river and throw me in.

I am yet a child. New to this place.

Frightened, wary, oh, please hold my hand.

The words run so fast and deep.

The current is strong. I am still small and weak.

Oh, won’t you hold my hand, lift me up?

I might sink before I swim.

Oh, please, I beg you, lift me up that I don’t drown.

John Irby

Southeast side

Sinema can fix NLRB

The NLRB was created to be a neutral referee in labor disputes, safeguarding the interests of both employers and workers. It has typically served its purpose but has unfortunately grown more partisan recently. One such example of this is the appointment of Gwynne Wilcox to the NLRB board. Her decisions on cases that impact everything from the status of independent contractors to how the “gig economy” is to be regulated have proven harmful to both employers and workers. Wilcox supports a policy that would make it difficult for workers to hear from both sides during a possible union formation. Regardless of where you stand on unions, it’s impossible to look at that and think that the NLRB is doing what it was created to do. A recent nominee for the Labor Department, Julie Su, took similar positions, and Senator Sinema was right in opposing that nomination. I hope she will do the same when it comes to Ms. Wilcox.

Heather Feltz

Green Valley

Understanding of simple laws

How can you support for President of the United States a person who cannot read and understand a simple law? The Presidential Records Act clearly states that any documents, notes etc., developed or produced during the official duties of the President are the property of the United States Government, that is the American people. Donald Trump is claiming exactly the opposite. Likewise, any classified document is the property of the United States Government, not of any individual. Furthermore, classified documents must be stored in a secure and guarded location. Bathrooms, bedrooms, and ballrooms are not secure locations. If you can’t understand these three simple concepts, you are not fit to be President of anything.

Don Ries

Southeast side

Thanks for the money!

Re: the July 19 article “Rebate provides critical financial relief.”

Thanks for the rebate Senator Justine Wadsack. I’m sending my rebate to the Democratic Party and to Ban Assault Weapons Now (Bawnfl.org) to try and keep them out of the hands of people like you.

Michael Perdue

Vail

Drag story hour

Re: the July 19 article “Tucson church picks wrong target in ‘grooming’ protest.”

Thanks to Tim Steller for his insightful article on where “grooming” of children actually happens — and it’s not at Bookman’s Drag story hour events. I attended the Drag story hour at St. Francis in the Foothills UMC this last Sunday, and it was delightful. Three stories about different colors, what they learned about each other, songs and laughter. We children of all ages were charmed and had a good time together. If there was any “grooming,” it was to be more fully understanding of each other. I was honored to be a part of this event.

Diane Wilson

Foothills

Will mining company restore environment?

Re: the July 19 article “Mining is essential for Southern Arizona business.”

In advocating for the Hermosa mine in the Patagonia Mountains, Grinnell touted economics throughout and tossed in the environment as an afterthought. He waited until his final sentence to mention it, saying foreign mining company South32 will “minimize impact on the environment.”

Does that mean returning the surroundings to their original state?

In “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” Howard, played by Walter Huston, compels fellow miners to “put the mountain back in shape.”

“Make her look like she was before we came,” Howard said to Dobbs (Humphrey Bogart) and Curtin (Tim Holt). “We wounded this place. It’s our duty to close her wounds. The least we can do to show our gratitude for all the wealth she’s given us.”

Yes, that’s fiction, but the fact is unless South32 does the same, nothing will be “hermosa” about its mine, even the economics.

Michael A. Chihak

West side

What Wadsack didn’t do

Re: the July 19 article “Rebate provides critical financial relief.”

The Star published a campaign speech and self-congratulatory missive from Justine Wadsack, State Senator from LD17. This extreme right-wing legislator promotes everything from banning books to shutting down the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind.

In her world of made-up facts she ignores that the US and Arizona economies are growing at an amazing rate under President Joe Biden. Inflation is trending down, wages are up and joblessness is at an all-time low.

The tax rebate she takes credit for was originally proposed by Democrats to provide relief for those who were most in need. Senator Wadsack and her caucus of shame made it a non-refundable credit to ensure that it doesn’t reach the most needy in Arizona.

Senator Wadsack finished the session as the most divisive and unproductive legislator in Phoenix. I encourage the voters of LD17 to vote her out at the earliest opportunity.

Ricky Sage

Northeast side

Protecting America

Our country is suffering from a war against family and conservative values by personally driven political and financial interests. They promote the pretense that family values, freedom of speech, and conservative approaches promote a racist and inequitable society. Most Americans, however, despite media hype, realize there isn’t one word of truth in these assertions. Most Americans want their government to refrain from interfering in family affairs and freedom of speech. Leave Americans to carry on the democratic practices that have made us a great country. The American family and American values and beliefs should not be under the supervision and control of American politicians. On the contrary, government supervision and control should have politicians follow the will, values, and wishes and beliefs of the American people. Our country now has many threats from outside our country that it would be wise if our government confined its attention to solving these problems.

Edwin De Smith

South side

Neglected section of River Road

Re: the July 20 letter “Questioning neglected section of River Road.”

I am pleased to see that I am not the only person questioning a neglected section of River Road between Pontatoc and Swan. I have written numerous letters to Pima County over the last several years about its extremely poor condition and have never received any responses. In further research on the web, I find that this section of road is actually owned by the City of Tucson but maintained by Pima County through some type of intergovernmental agreement. If this is the case, I am hereby requesting that Mayor Romero, Director Credio, County Administrator Lesher, and Director Skinner investigate this matter and see what can be done to bring this section of roadway up to proper standards of “good.”

Benedict Radecki