





Ron DeSantis and Slavery

With reference to Ron DeSantis’ assertion that some enslaved people benefited from the arrangement, you would think that a candidate with two Ivy league degrees might try to impress voters with how smart he is. That he thinks he can win the GOP nomination by posing as an uneducated nitwit tells you all you need to know about today’s Republican party.

Steve Robinson

Oro Valley

Expose hidden donors

Re: the July 26 article “Dark money ban exemptions sought.”

I voted against Proposition 211 as an invasion of privacy and a hindrance to free speech. However, if it forces Cathi Herrod and her organization to disclose their hidden donors, I can live with it.

Donald Hartman

Northwest side

Elected officials

Re: the July 22 article “An open letter to all elected officials.”

How I wish his comments could/would be sent to all those in Congress, because it is so “right-on.” If only our officials would remember the reason why they are there — to serve their constituents and all those affected by their actions, not to coddle the wealthy.

Also, I believe all Congressional officials should have term limits, so they won’t be sidetracked from their duties by forever running for office.

Mr. Chester’s article is so important, necessary and timely, because our country is flailing with all the divisiveness. It is past time to accomplish the important items on their schedules. Please put aside the “My way or no way” type of thought and get something done!

Marylee Peterson

East side

Supporting strong energy policy

We’re all concerned about rising energy costs, unfortunately many energy policies at the state and federal levels do not take our economy into account. We need common sense energy policies that will grow our economy and protect our environment.

I recently had the opportunity to meet with Congressman Juan Ciscomani (AZ-6) and am encouraged that he is interested in supporting all-of-the-above energy policies. He’s a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus and plays an integral role in securing domestic mineral supply chains, reducing regulatory barriers, and increasing energy security. In fact, Rep. Ciscomani’s work to boost copper production and update carbon capture wells is crucial to meeting energy needs while reducing emissions.

We can develop American-made energy, promote innovation, lower energy prices, and be responsible stewards of our environment. Congressman Ciscomani has shown support for clean energy in our nation’s future, and I know he’ll continue to do so, and put the interests of Arizonans first.

Jaime A. Molera

Downtown

Lowly

Re: the July 19 article “The most powerful people in your company may surprise you.”

The author referred to Airman Jack Teixeira as to “how a lowly Air National Guardsman could be trusted with highly classified information.” I was sworn into the army on my 17th birthday. I was trained in electronic intelligence. I soon arrived in Sinop, Turkey to begin my duties with a top secret, special intelligence, codeword clearance; six weeks before my 18th birthday. Would the author have referred to me as a lowly private first class. No one in a U.S. armed forces uniform is lowly.

Jon Langione, U.S. Army (retired)

Marana

Brush and Bulky

I write fairly often, and when I do, I find myself complaining or disagreeing about something. I’ve wanted to touch on the Brush and Bulky pick up by Tucson but haven’t done it until today.

Twice a year the city picks up outsized items, left in the alley easement, and transports them away. Because of the size of my back alley easement neighbors also use my assigned spot to drop off their oversize items. Whenever I go to my alley trash can I notice the tremendous amount of various items left for pickup. I always whisper under my breath that “they won’t pick up that, it’s too unwieldy.” Every time, without exception, I return to the alley the day after pickup and find everything gone. Not just removed but the dirt bladed to a smoothness that it hasn’t seen in many years. These unsung heroes do an outstanding job. Thanks so much for going above and beyond.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Letters to the editor

Wow! In today’s (July 26) Star, there were seven cogently written arguments by knowledgeable individuals who rebutted or clarified points made in letters and articles previously published. Missives like these clearly validate the need for this section of the newspaper.

There will always be those letters where the writer lists his beliefs as facts and slants his message by ignoring truths that invalidate those beliefs; zanier than the comics, but more sad than humorous. It’s comforting to know that these individuals will always elicit a reasoned response.

My heartfelt “Thanks” to the Star for providing this forum where reason can prevail!

Rick Cohn

West side

Brush & Bulky Rocks!

There is much to love about Tucson, like calling a government office and actually talking to a human being within 30 seconds (if Pima County can do that why can’t my doctor’s office?), not to mention a large contingent of people who actually think it’s our humanitarian responsibility to assist those desperate enough to travel days, months, years, to seek asylum in our country. But one of my personally favorite things about Tucson is the city’s Brush & Bulky pick up! What an enormous service this is to the community. Thank you.

Margaret Zanger

Midtown

Pecan Trees and Recharge Basins

Why not grow pecan trees between our recharge basins?

It seems to me that we could recharge our groundwater and grow a commercial crop at the same time. Our recharge basins appear to be totally exposed to the sun. Wouldn’t shading the basins reduce some of the evaporation?

The pecan tree is not native to Arizona; however, the Arizona black walnut is native and once grew along the Santa Cruz River up to and possibly through Marana. In Marana I have seen some of our lowest elevation remnant black walnut trees growing along irrigation ditches. Black walnut and other riparian trees once present here, like the cottonwood, willow, ash, hackberry, soapberry and elderberry for the most part can no longer be found growing along the Santa Cruz River through Tucson.

Could growing pecan trees be beneficial to our environment and reduce the evaporation from our recharge basins, especially if the recharge basins are located along the Santa Cruz River?

Bill Kendall

Downtown

2020 Election Fraud Investigation

Kudos to Michigan’s Attorney General for pursuing charges against her state’s set of 2020 presidential fake electors. I can only hope that Kris Mayes here in Arizona follows her lead. Lori Osiecki and her merry band of “faithless electors” (the AZ legal term for them) purporting to be “The Sovereign Citizens of the Great State of Arizona” and the “real” Republican electors committed fraud by using the great seal of the state and sending notarized copies of (fake) elector certificates to the National Archives and Congress. I want to know who supervised this effort in Arizona. Who did they get their instructions from? Three years ago, Mark Brnovich established an Election Integrity Unit to ferret out election fraud. It produced little evidence of such. Now let’s redirect it to pursue a real crime, an attempt by the Republican party to steal everyone’s vote in the State.

Emilie Sikora

Green Valley

Redefining ree?

Re: the July 27 letter “Free buses are better than free.”

If something is free, it has no cost. So the concept of “free bus rides” is a fantasy. Buses cost money to purchase and operate and thus, by definition, are not free, i.e., some entity (the taxpayers) are paying for it. This does not deny that it is possibly a good investment by the city; it may be. But please, do not call this free! The rider may not have to pay to board and ride the bus, but someone, somewhere is underwriting the cost.

Dale Knight

Oro Valley

Ciscomani Bi-Partisan or Conservative?

Re: the July 25 article “Ciscomani embraces bipartisan approach.”

The article on the newest Rep. Juan Ciscomani was surprising to say the least. He’s quoted in the article, stating, “I’m a conservative and it’s how I’m governing”; but what he believes is not what his job is, it’s what his constituents want; so not sure how bipartisan that makes Juan; when he only governs as a conservative? He supports a national abortion ban, proof he wants to govern by his beliefs, regardless of what his constituents want. How bi-partisan has he actually voted? Juan obviously is a “party player” and can’t be trusted to vote in line with his constituents. I’m just waiting to see what happens, if the Republicans try to impeach Biden. I’m guessing, Juan will vote to impeach because he has already proven he cannot think for himself and is just a follower. Do we really want him to lead us going forward?

Donna Allen