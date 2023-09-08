





The future is here

The days that you can contact a human being for a customer issue or complaint are coming to an end! Witness Amazon.com where you can only deal with a computer which is easy when addressing a simple common problem but useless when an unusual issue arises. The computer will ask you for your contact phone number but will not call you back. Even the published email contacts will bounce back your emails. Soon you’ll only be able to interact with a computer.

Herbert Gramm

Oro Valley

Political parties

Re: the Aug. 12 letter “Heartwarming.”

As a longtime Republican, I completely agree with the comments that the Republican Party is not what it used to stand for. Way too many of our center right members have elected to become independent party members and have no say in who is selected to run for political office. If all of them were to switch back, Trump would never be our candidate!

Frank Brown

East side

I want to feel pride in America again

Today I was driving down the street and noticed the assortment of vehicles around me. There were roofing trucks, pickups loaded with boxes, other work vehicles and lots of passengers cars headed on unknown errands.

I felt a surge of pride for all of us intent on doing and living in America. We seem to have lost that pride in what we do. We make America great! Not the politicians, the huge corporations, the institutions. We the everyday citizens, making our way, each day, in America. We come from all backgrounds, colors, religions and genders. Sometimes, against the odds, we continue to persevere! We need more pride in who we are and what we do.

We are America! Let’s strive to build each other up! Let’s strive to be our best!

Gail Tout

Midtown

Stop attacks against Judge Geraldine HaleRe: the Sept. 3 article “Council should heed judicial critiques.”

Tim Steller’s recent attack against Judge Geraldine Hale only amplifies the abuse this dedicated public servant has to face from a Judicial Commission that is hell-bent on destroying her reputation because some lawyers can’t deal with the fact that she doesn’t allow them to run her courtroom. The public abuse and humiliation Judge Hale has experienced by this commission is inexcusable and deplorable conduct. Judge Hale has honorably presided over 122 jury trials, 446 Bench Trials and 300 Evidentiary Hearings in her 13 years on the bench. This commission states that 30 people complained about her. There were many more people who rallied on her behalf. The City Council got it right with her reappointment and now the Commission needs to allow Judge Hale to perform her judicial responsibilities without continuous public castigation. Her job is to dispense justice and not to curry favor with the lawyers in her courtroom. Thank you Judge Geraldine Hale for your dedicated service to our community.

Daisy Jenkins

Oro Valley

Disagree with Cal Thomas

Re: the Sept. 5 article “Motives behind illegal immigration.”

Granted, presentation of diverse perspectives is necessary to achieve editorial balance. As a liberal I appreciate columns by Jonah Goldberg and George Will among others. But Cal Thomas? Since when does conspiracy theory masquerading as analysis merit an airing?

In this article Thomas, a wall supporter, quotes the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) to criticize Biden’s policies on immigration. This is akin to quoting statistics on Black crime compiled by the Ku Klux Klan.

FAIR was founded in 1979 by the white nationalist John Tanton. The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies FAIR as a hate group with ties to white supremacists. Tanton doesn’t want any off-white immigration, legal or illegal.

Thomas’ concludes that the Biden’s supposedly lax attitude toward border security is just a conspiracy to insure a democratic victory in 2024 by racially diluting the white electorate. What’s next, the writings of Lyndon LaRouche?

John Higgins

Northeast side

Republican Party, where are you?

A recent writer asked “Where did the Republican Party go?” I think I know; they went to Fox News, where an otherwise intelligent, thoughtful and sensitive people have gone to learn to hate: the Dems, people of color, gays, science, public education, political opponents, people smarter than them, even social programs that benefit us all.

Not long ago an otherwise intelligent, thoughtful and sensitive people also learned to hate by being bewitched by Nazi propagandist, Joseph Goebbels. They learned to hate Jews, Gypsies, the disabled, and their political opponents. Their deluded zealotry resulted in the deaths of millions.

Goebbels has met his match in Fox’s Rupert Murdoch, chief propagandist for the right wing, he has so spellbound and titillated his followers that they follow him anywhere even continuing to support a person despite their being charged with espionage, racketeering, lying, theft and paying hush money to a hooker. What a guy!

The German people still suffer the stigmata of their grotesque errors in judgement. Fox devotees should take a lesson.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

KVOA 70th anniversary

I cannot believe the celebration of KVOA. Of all the local news that has been covered in the last 70 years by KVOA the celebration was of national news- George Floyd, Obama, world trade center attack.

What about local news — pioneer hotel fire, plane coach in the 70s, Charles Schmidt, Tucson sports etc.

Poorly done KVOA!

Carl Corona

Downtown

TEP EV Chargers

TEP has four EV chargers on the street in front of their location at 88 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson.

Are they operational?

1. Yes

2. No

3. Sometimes

The answer is all of the above. If you plan to make a trip downtown to charge your Electric Vehicle, chances are the chargers won’t be operational. If you try to get help by going to the front door into the Lobby, you will find the doors are locked to the public, as a guard will explain to you. So, getting any kind of help or answers about the chargers is not possible.

With the scarcity of EV chargers in Tucson, it would be nice to be able to at least depend on TEP!

Marsha Ubick

Midtown

Wadsack recall report

Re: the Sept. 6 article “Push to recall Tucson lawmaker falls short.”

This report is another example of a half-baked liberal opinion masquerading has unbiased journalism. It failed to report that Sen. Justine Wadsack had been chosen as the Freshman Senator of the Year, and that the leader of the recall effort was a former member of the Communist Party of Arizona. If it weren’t for the crossword puzzle, the only redeeming item in the Daily Star, I would cancel my subscription like all of my patriot friends.

I realize this submission will never be printed since it opposes the editorial prejudice of the newspaper. But, hopefully, it will provide thought provoking material for the staff. It is higher intelligence than most of the “Letters” I see in the column, which are unreadable.

Ken Wolfe