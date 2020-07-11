Behind the endorsement: A summary of our discussion with the Pima County Attorney candidates

Jonathan Mosher: A man named Michael Morton came to our office when I was chief criminal deputy. I had him come in and speak to our prosecutors. This was a man who was wrongly convicted of murdering his wife.

And he spent over 20 years in a Texas prison for a crime he did not commit.

I wanted him to come talk to our prosecutors to underscore that even more important than convicting that guilty is not convicting the innocent. That’s truly what justice is all about.

Laura Conover: I think if we want to know what a person is going to do in office, we need to take a close look at what they’ve been doing their whole lives. I became committed to justice in the late ’90s in my community activism.

I joined the Coalition of Arizonans to Abolish the Death Penalty, which was an education campaign in Arizona, that sure had an uphill battle at the time.

And I wanted to fight for the most vulnerable populations among us. That was the entire goal. I did that my entire career.

QUESTION: In what circumstances, if any, will you seek the death penalty?