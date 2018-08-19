Primary election time is upon us once again. More than a third of registered voters will vote, if at all, for candidates they did not choose. Come November this same third will stay away from the polls because they don’t like the choices they face.
There was a time when those voters were important contributors to state and federal elections. Until the early to mid-1970s virtually all voters regarded themselves as either Democrat or Republican.
To be selected as a candidate one had to create a coalition uniting all parts of the party. There were certainly uncompromising extremes in both parties but a viable candidate had to hold on to the middle of the party.
Party leaders and workers were strongly committed to the party’s basic principles, yet retained a sense of practicality when candidate selection time rolled around. Extreme candidates couldn’t get far in the primaries or at the conventions. The powerful middle had to be catered to. Even in elected office one often had to temper their views in order to hold on to the large middle of the party. This was the key to preventing gridlock!
The turmoil of the ’60s changed things. There were anti-Vietnam protests and civil rights demonstrations led by Dr. King. Assassinations marked the decade: President John Kennedy in Dallas, Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis and Robert Kennedy in Los Angeles. Add to that the tumultuous Chicago Democratic convention of ’68 and the somewhat surprising election of Nixon followed by his subsequent resignation. Many concerned citizens became completely disenthralled.
The Democratic and Republican parties were in fact quite powerless to affect these headline-grabbing incidents. Party leaders tried to continue as before, perhaps hoping that they could provide a base of stability for the country.
Huge numbers of voters listened to the right wing diatribes of some Nixon Republicans, while watching Spiro Agnew pass into history and a president resign. Democrats were uncomfortable with the left-wing attitudes of George McGovern and were dismayed at the need to remove their VP candidate. Unfortunately these folks blamed the political parties.
They discovered a new virtue: Independence. They decided to run away from both parties. Now they could openly and proudly vote for the better candidate regardless of party. (By the way, this had always been available, generally with no consequence to the voter.)
But this has resulted in present-day gridlock. With the loss of the critical party centrists, present party leaders find that they must choose candidates that represent the purity of the party platforms. Candidates once elected find that their campaign promises must not be tampered with. The gridlock key won’t open the door in either direction. Only “pure” Republicans and “pure” Democrats hold office.
The key to unlocking gridlock is clear. Instead of feeling that both parties are unworthy of their participation, Independents and party-shunners must pick whichever party they generally agree with. Some will get involved in the party structure. Even if they don’t get actively involved, their very existence will again affect candidate selection. Party leaders will see that because they must consider these new registrants they will find that noisy extremists are less desirable as candidates.
The message is clear: Republicans, welcome the RINOs. Progressive Democrats, grit your teeth and welcome the moderates into the party even if they don’t accept everything you say. The nation needs all citizens to come back and join the fray.