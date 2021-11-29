Curt Prendergast: To Star suitor, newpapers are just profitable brands to suck dry

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The wooden heels on my shoes made an absurdly loud clip-clop, clip-clop as I walked down an empty hallway inside the Arizona Daily Star’s former office building.

This was a few years ago, before the pandemic pushed us out of the newsroom, but after the Star’s staff already had shrunk quite a bit. As I walked the hallway, the clip-clop echoed off the walls, a lonely sound that reminded me with every footfall that the days of newsrooms overflowing with the hustle and bustle of reporters, copy editors, designers and a multitude of others were a thing of the past.

I’d walked the hallway before, in quieter shoes, in 2009 when I was an intern at the Tucson Citizen, just months before that paper ended its nearly 140-year run. Back then, Tucson and many other cities had dueling newspapers and the hallway ran between the newsrooms of the Citizen and the Star. I used to look down the hallway at the brown double-doors that opened into the Star’s newsroom, a competitor at the time, and wonder what was beyond them.