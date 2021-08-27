Fitz's Opinion: A "Cyber Ninja" tells all about his time as an "election auditor"

In June I was assigned to a counting table with six other “Official Certified Republican Auditor Patriots” known as the O.C.R.A.P. team. Our main job was to look super serious when the lamestream media’s cameras were on us.

A week later Hal told us we were supposed to look for some Chinese food in the ballots, some kind of bamboo fibers. I got to wear a “Fraud Whistle” and use a big magnifying lens like the kind Elmer Fudd used to find wabbits until we were replaced by a panda trained to sniff out bamboo-scented voter fraud. Found out later he was a rodeo clown in a costume.

I ended up working security, shooing away what I decided were antifa terrorists and red-flag crisis actors, investigative journalists from the lamestream media and thousands of psychiatrists and mental health counselors trying to drop off their stupid business cards.

I served my country, we wrapped up our work and now the world waits.

On Monday our report was set to be printed on special paper laced with invisible tinfoil, making it impervious to Jewish Space Lasers but that got delayed when our boss, Doug Logan, and other members of our team, Larry, Moe, Curly, Honey Boo Boo, LuLu, Abbott and Costello tested positive for the coronavirus hoax.