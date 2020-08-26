Fitz's Opinion: Texas, Governor Abbott and the National FOP are not happy with this cartoonist

The national Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi tweeted, “I cannot begin to tell you how abhorrent and disturbing this comparison is, but what is more disturbing is that no adult within your school thought better before sending this assignment to children.”

And I can’t begin to tell you how abhorrent and disturbing this pattern of white cops killing black Americans is.

The school district groveled. “We are sorry for any hurt that may have been caused through a social studies lesson that included political cartoons that reflected negatively on law enforcement …”

The day after I saw Gamaldi’s indignant tweet, a Wisconsin cop shot a black father seven times in the back. In front of his children.

When asked about the Wylie uproar by Daryl Cagle, whose company syndicates my cartoon to news outlets across the country, I wrote:

“This cartoon was my response to the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police officer. It diagrams the historic roots of our systemic racism.