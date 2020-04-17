Jim Click, Jr.: A path through difficult times in a city full of generous people

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Will Rogers, American actor, cowboy, humorist and social commentator from my home state of Oklahoma, was famous for a few great sayings, including one that is very relevant in today’s world. “The best way out of a difficulty is through it.” Folks, right now, we are smack dab in the middle of a real difficulty.
There is no precedent for what we are experiencing today. We have been challenged in ways we would have never thought of just a few months ago. Businesses are struggling to survive, our heroic health care workforce is facing new and larger pressures on a daily basis. Students are not at school with their friends, graduation ceremonies have been postponed. Computers have become the new conference room — and face masks have become part of our daily wardrobe.
People from every walk of life — from nonprofits to churches, corporations to local mom and pop shops — are stepping up and stepping in to help each other meet immediate needs and get us through this together. Tucsonans are caring people, giving their time and resources at a time when it is needed the most.
And this is not just about giving. As a community, we are adapting to meet needs as well.
For instance, Tucsonans are supporting our world-class restaurants by purchasing takeout or delivery, often several times a week. Numerous people in our community are making masks to help our heroes in health care and each other. We are following social distance protocols regularly and taking all the recommended steps to contain the spread of this terrible virus, and retail stores are providing those who are most at risk with dedicated times and assistance to shop.
Many of our local organizations like United Way, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, the Red Cross, Community Food Bank and more are providing essential resources for those in need as well, including food, baby formula, diapers, rental assistance, child care and other critical services.
It is a blessing to me to know that the impact of these generous responses is helping folks right here in Tucson. When people say “Tucson Strong,” you do not have to look far to see help in motion.
As local organizations rally to help move us through these difficulties, what ca0n each of us do to keep help in motion?
Exercise compassion. Responses to tough times come in many different forms. Treating one another with kindness and compassion will go a long way in softening the hard edges that this situation has created.
Lend a hand to those in need. This pandemic has put many of our fellow citizens in some vulnerable places. I challenge you to consider one daily act of service, and I promise that you will be as blessed as those you serve.
Honor the spirit of hope. I’m encouraged that brighter days are ahead.
Moving through these difficulties means setting your sights on the other side of them. Instead of getting stuck in the now, try to imagine what you, your families and your friends will be able to do together in the not-too-distant future.
I am both humbled and encouraged by the response of our community to the needs of so many. Indeed, this too shall pass away, and we will come through this difficulty stronger than ever before.
I am proud to be part of this special place we call home, and my team and I are proud to do our part to keep Tucson safe and moving forward while facing these unprecedented challenges. Let’s all keep doing everything we can to keep #TucsonStrong.
Jim Click Jr. is president of the Jim Click Automotive Team and president of the Click Family Foundation.
