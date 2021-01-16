 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor
editor's pick

Letters to the Editor

Cindy McCain continues to be a thorn in the state GOP's side

Cindy McCain Trafficking

In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, Cindy McCain pauses while presenting the inaugural John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service to the People of the island of Lesbos, Greece at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada. McCain is apologizing, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, after claiming that she intervened to stop human trafficking at the Phoenix airport last month. The widow of former U.S. Sen. John McCain told radio hosts at Phoenix station KTAR that she spotted a toddler with a woman of a different ethnicity and “something didn’t click.” She says she told a police officer, and the woman was waiting for a man who bought the child.

 Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP

It’s up to us to keep democracy running

It’s much easier now to understand how fascism took hold in Germany in the 1930s. A leader took advantage of economic distress by embracing a mythic past of greatness, sowing division and attacking the truth. He was embraced by some who stood to gain power or financial gain. Others joined in because they had similar prejudices. But the vast majority just stood by, either willfully ignorant or thinking themselves powerless.

If this sounds familiar to us now, it should. Just substitute the names of Donald Trump and leading Republicans. Be sure to include Arizona’s very own seditionists: Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko, David Schweikert, Mark Finchem and Kelli Ward. And then, of course, there is the mob of domestic terrorists who desecrated our national Capitol.

We are the citizens facing this fascist attempt to take over our democracy. What will we do? Will we hold those accountable who supported the overthrow of our system of government? Will we defeat them at the ballot box the next time around? It is up to us.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

We cannot

live in fear

Re: the Jan. 13 article “With no chance of conviction, impeachment is a bad idea.”

I strongly disagree with the author that we should live in fear of the insurrectionists who challenge our peaceful coexistence. What is the point at which our citizens hold our public officials accountable for their actions? If a citizen president who foments an insurrection (and let’s be honest, he has been working on this for his whole term) doesn’t reach the level to be impeached, what does?

President Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about a sexual affair. Thank goodness he was not expelled for that.

Mr. Trump’s actions are most definitely impeachable. Even if he is convicted after leaving office, it will serve as a warning to future Trump wannabes that these actions are unacceptable to U.S. citizens, as well as denying Trump the ability to run for office again, taking away his pension and righting our ship of state.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Cindy McCain:

a profile in courage

I have been a registered independent, believing that it is important to vote for a person who has all the attributes to represent the people of Arizona and the United States regardless of party.

I read about the Republican Party’s consideration of censuring Cindy McCain. It is my opinion that she is a “profile in courage” and instead of censure should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for being willing to stand up for her beliefs in spite of the consequences. She epitomizes the independence of being an American. She is a treasure to our state and our country. You go, girl!

Dee Chandler

North side

S. Arizona VA doing vaccine rollout right

As a veteran, I received the COVID-19 vaccination at the Southern Arizona VA. They are to be commended for the distribution of the vaccine. I was able to register on their website weeks before they started distribution of the vaccine. The VA called to set up an appointment and sent a letter with instructions on location and time.

The staff will meet you in the parking lot and direct you to the distribution location. It took only 25 minutes to go through the process, which included 15 minutes of observation.

So far no side effects. Great job, Southern Arizona VA Health Care System!

Jim Jensen

Northeast side

Finchem meets removal guidelines

Re: the Jan. 14 letter “Another means to removing Finchem.”

Stanley Feldman, retired chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, is likely the most experienced jurist in Arizona. He served for 23 years as chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. His letter to the editor in the Jan. 14 Arizona Daily Star is an excellent view on how to remove Mark Finchem from holding public office. The impeachment of the president has given documentation to the fact there was an incitement to insurrection against the United States. Trump wasn’t the only one inciting.

Mark Finchem was also there and doing that same work in violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It says that no person who has taken an oath of office to support the U.S. Constitution, and who then “shall have engaged insurrection” against the Constitution shall be a senator or representative in Congress or “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State.”

That is clear. Rep. Finchem is in clear violation of his oath of office.

John Yoakum

Downtown

Catch the latest in Opinion

