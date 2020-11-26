Letters to the Editor

With Trump,
there’s no bottom
Re: the Nov. 11 article “Although election has come to an end, GOP’s bad faith lives on.”
Michael Gersen did a spectacular job with this opinion piece. I can’t imagine a better explanation of the deep, depraved depths to which Donald Trump and his Republican enablers have sunk, post-election.
Just when you think they can’t possibly go any lower, you’re proven wrong once again. Besides showing themselves as total fools, their shameful, despicable attempt to subvert our election process — our very democracy — will be one for the history books. Stay tuned, they are not yet done.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Democrats want return to normalcy, actually
Re: the Nov. 12 letter “Democrats want return to monarchy.”
The writer states that Democrats want a return to a monarchy, when in fact they voted exactly against that! It seems to me that the Republicans want a dictatorship and the road they are taking is very dangerous for our country. It reminds me of the 20s and 30s in Germany, and we know what that brought.
Let the change of administration begin and quit being sore losers. As the current president said, “What do you have to lose?” We have lost a lot, nobody but a few dictators around the world respect the U.S.
Martha Brooks
Green Valley
Another requirement for president
Re: the Nov. 19 letter “Eligibility clause needs updating.”
I so appreciated Mr. Pegel’s letter and would like to add two thoughts: Before the name of a candidate for U.S. President can appear on a ballot, that person’s income tax records should have already been revealed and that person should have passed a battery of psychological tests. Our nation’s well-being should demand evidence of both fiscal responsibility and emotional stability.
Claudette Haney
Green Valley
Indifference, paired with COVID, kills
I feel helpless and betrayed by my president and governor. Donald Trump failed to provide leadership during our 10-month struggle against the coronavirus. Even today, as the virus infects tens of thousand of Americans daily and our hospitals are being overwhelmed, the president is focused on himself. Trump’s narcissism and incompetence has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.
Governor Doug Ducey warns us about increased infections in Arizona, but seems incapable of taking consequent action. He refuses to issue a mandate requiring the wearing of masks and allows bars, gyms, restaurants and movie theaters to remain open. Arizonans will die because of Ducey’s impotence.
How can Trump and Ducey remain so indifferent to the suffering and deaths of so many of our citizens?
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Steller right to call out Christy
Re: the Nov. 22 article “Miller, Christy cause needless doubt with ‘no’ votes on election canvass.”
Thank you, Tim Steller, for pointing out the absurd rationale that the two Republican county supervisors used to justify their vote against certifying the vote count in Pima County. One of their reasons was concern about irregularities in Maricopa County. Ironically, this did not seem to concern the Maricopa board, which has a 4-to-1 Republican majority, to vote unanimously to certify the vote totals.
Elias Toubassi
East side
A cloud of illegitimacy will follow Christy
Supervisor Steve Christy’s recent vote against certifying Pima County’s 2020 election results raises serious concerns. What does he know about the election in Pima County that we, the public, don’t? Does he have some voting malfeasance evidence?
If he does, as an elected official, he should immediately reveal this Pima County-specific evidence in order to properly inform the community he represents. Otherwise, he will only be casting a cloud of illegitimacy and doubt over all the election results for no responsible purpose.
He should know that in arbitrarily voting not to certify, this nasty cloud will hover over his own very narrow win for re-election in Pima County for the next four years.
Jack Siry
Northeast side
Keep the Trump losses coming
So far this month we’ve seen Donald Trump lose a national election, lose two recounts, and lose 34 court cases. More Trump losses are on the horizon. When he was elected, Trump claimed he would, “Do so much winning that we’ll get tired of winning.” He was a bit off on that.
To paraphrase the president — now Trump is doing so much losing that we’ll never get tired of it. Let him stay a while longer. I can’t wait until he gets tossed out of the White House like an obnoxious drunk gets tossed out of a bar.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
