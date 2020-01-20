Letters to the editor

Identity politics monopolizes debates
From recent debates, a primary takeaway is that a key factor of the electability of office contenders is no longer separated by the diversity of one’s ideology or personal policy positions, but the appearance of their skin color. It’s the quintessence of our modern-day identity politics. Why is that? Many politicians would prefer that you check the box or pull the lever motivated by a sense of emotion rather than a sense of reason. The probability is that by relying on this form of visual impairment will encourage decisions to be based on feelings, the less we’ll reap the benefits of civil discourse. In times past, picture again Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. expressing “the hope that someday his four little children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” The message seems clear.
Don Weaver
Midtown
GOP must go if Arizona is to improve education
Re: the Jan. 15 article “One-quarter of teaching positions in Arizona are vacant, report finds.”
This excellent article by Danyelle Khmara clearly exposes the deplorable status of the staffing of our K-12 school systems across Arizona. The bottom line is that only 23% of teaching positions statewide are filled with permanent teachers who meet the state’s certification requirements. What? If this is true, then we must lay this profound failure where it belongs, at the doorsteps of our Republican-led legislators and governor, who have systematically destroyed our educational system in Arizona over the past 10 years. Their performance is shameful.
Enough is enough. Education is a principal purpose of state government, and they failed us. According to the article, Arizona teachers are the lowest-paid in the nation. Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey is proud of his billions of increased support “without raising taxes.” His priorities are clear. So let’s throw the Republican bums out in November, and get serious about education and several other priorities while we‘re at it.
David L. Williams
Northeast side
Constituents deserve
answer from McSally
I just watched a clip where Sen. Martha McSally called a journalist a “liberal hack.” Shame on her for resorting to Trumpian name-calling because she chooses to not answer a perfectly valid question. So much for integrity, Martha. I would have thought that her experience in the U.S. Air Force would have taught her the value of remaining on the high road.
As to the question posed, McSally won’t answer on national television, but her constituents still deserve to know how she intends to vote on the question of witnesses and documentation related to the Trump impeachment trial — for which she took an oath to administer impartial justice.
Will the senator do the right thing?
Paul Emmert
Marana
Consider nuclear power instead of green energy
Re: the Jan. 17 article “TEP’s request to raise rates is hit by critics at ACC hearing.”
When politicians require this utility to “Go Green” and TEP is obligated to spend a tremendous amount on solar, wind or whatever and eliminate coal completely, I wonder what this is all means for Tucson’s future. Read what is happening in California with the bankrupt Pacific Gas and Electric. The demands for more green energy and not allowing the utility to charge to cover their costs, coupled with restrictions on forest management have lead to wild fire destruction of homes.
In 2020 they will have to destroy, bury and replace 50,000 metric tons of windmill blades, with increasing tonnage every year because they cannot be recycled. Same applies to solar panels.
Why not more nuclear power for our future?
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
No rapists, murderers found in ‘real’ Mexico
I just returned from a trip to Banamichi, Sonora, Mexico. After three days I did not see any murderers or rapists. I didn’t even see any “bad hombres.” What I did see were friendly people, a wonderful landscape, and an important connection between Arizona, the United States and Mexico. As a footnote the food was delicious.
I will not hesitate to recommend a trip to the “real” Mexico.
George Franklin
Foothills
When will we ever learn from our past mistakes?
The following is as pertinent to us in this country today as it was when it was written:
“There cannot a greater judgment befall a country than such a dreadful spirit of division as rends a government into two distinct people and makes them greater strangers and more averse to one another than if they were actually two different nations. The effects of such a division are pernicious to the last degree, with regard not only to those advantages which they give the common enemy, but to those private evils which they produce in the heart of almost every particular person. This influence is very fatal to both men’s morals and their understandings; it sinks the virtue of a nation — and not only so, but destroys even common sense.” From “The Spectator”, by Joseph Addison.
When will we ever learn, when will we ever learn?
Bob Anderson
Midtown