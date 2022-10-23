 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Colorado River was raging, fed by record snowmelt from the Rockies. As rising waters pushed near the top of Hoover Dam, engineers opened the spillways to divert the flood, steering it into steep tunnels bored through hundreds of feet of rock. Far below, at the base of the dam, the torrent emerged with a thundering roar, as if shot out of cannons.

It was the early summer of 1983, and the Colorado was putting on quite a show.

As the New York Times correspondent assigned to the West, I was there — nearly 40 years ago — as floodwaters were sent crashing around dams to relieve swollen reservoirs, drowning some downriver towns. It was a season of high water difficult to reconcile with the bleak picture of the Colorado today.

In Lake Mead and Lake Powell — the vast reservoirs behind Hoover and Glen Canyon Dams — water levels are so low they are near “dead pool,” an eerily dystopian term meaning there’s too little behind the dams to turn the turbines.

People are also reading…

Many never imagined we would be in this place. This is the river that gave life to the Southwest, where a labyrinth of dams, reservoirs and canals turned the basin into a complex plumbing system, as the writer Philip Fradkin described it in his 1981 book, “A River No More.”

It was as if we were in control of nature. The great dams we built not only saved us from drowning in the floods that helped carve those magnificent canyons, but behind them we created enormous lakes to store all the water we imagined we would need.

But as our runaway climate has become hotter and drier, and those vast reservoirs have shriveled, there is not enough water there. More than 40 million people already live in the basin, and the 1922 Colorado River Compact — which apportioned the river among each of the seven basin states — is based on assumptions the river’s flow is greater than it is.

Meanwhile, our state’s groundwater resources are in the crosshairs again. In 1980, amid alarm over falling water tables and dry wells, Arizona adopted a landmark Groundwater Management Act, a moment of foresight intended to protect the ancient aquifers.

But if we can no longer rely on the river, are those protections strong enough to push back against developers keen to stick a straw in the ground, to get the water they want?

In rural Cochise County, for example, a plan to create a whole new town of 28,000 houses relies on the same groundwater source that nourishes the San Pedro River, one of Arizona’s last free-flowing streams. Environmentalists say the project imperils the river; Federal regulators have suspended the plan — for now.

Four decades after the great floods, the reckoning is here. The federal government says the states of the basin must reduce what they take from the river. Yes, California — the largest user — must do far more, just as Arizona needs to embrace more aggressive conservation strategies, beginning with agriculture, which takes 80% of the water.

The arid Southwest has historically defied the reality of its landscape, certain there will always be more water as long as there is pipe and concrete to move it. Even now, after two decades of drought, some imagine desert oases filled by giant oceanside desalination plants (requiring giant power plants to run them), or fed by fantastical cross-country pipelines, winding over mountains and plains.

Such is life in the desert, where mirages are not unknown. Back in the 1970s, a researcher at the RAND Corporation, a think tank in California, had a plan too.

He proposed sawing off chunks of the Antarctic ice sheet, towing the icebergs north and parking them along the coasts, where we could shave off what we needed. Too bad our changing climate is melting that ice before we can lasso it.

William Schmidt

William Schmidt is a former deputy managing editor and correspondent at The New York Times. He is a professor emeritus in the School of Journalism at the University of Arizona.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: A letter to parents from a schoolteacher

OPINION: "These are your children, not mine. I have them for about 180 days, up to seven hours a day, but now, in middle school, it’s much less. I cannot parent them in 50 minutes. That’s your job," writes Tucson schoolteacher Nina Hipps. 

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Local Opinion: Keep health care in mind when you cast your vote

Local Opinion: Keep health care in mind when you cast your vote

OPINION: "It’s time to look beyond the party affiliation and the big-name endorsements. We want Southern Arizona voters to be engaged and educated as they tick names on their ballot so they can select candidates who will advocate for the health needs of our community," writes Judy Rich, CEO and president of TMC Health.

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

OPINION: "Pima Community College belongs to the entire Tucson community. The governing board is the community’s way to hold the college accountable and to steer the institution toward best serving the greatest number of people. Help secure the brightest future for our community college and join us in supporting Theresa Riel for the District 2 seat on the PCC Governing Board," writes Makyla Hays, president of the Pima Community College Education Association.

Local Opinion: Seeing truth about homelessness will help us solve it

Local Opinion: Seeing truth about homelessness will help us solve it

OPINION: "This myth that homelessness results from personal shortcomings has led our community to believe that we can’t solve the problem homelessness, and as such must focus most of our attention on managing homelessness, rather than solving the problem," writes Tom Litwicki, CEO of Old Pueblo Community Services. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News