 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Children need routine health care visits

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As we all try to adjust to the “new normal” that has arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our biggest concerns must be the health of our children and adolescents.

While not suffering the same extremes of symptomatic COVID-19 as adults, the collateral damage experienced by our pediatric population has been equally bad. Both children and adolescents have experienced huge climbs in rates of depression, anxiety, other mental health diseases and suicide.

Social distancing from the earlier days of the pandemic also cut off access to pediatric primary care providers, and the result was a severe drop in routine vaccinations. It should be no surprise that Arizona has experienced climbing rates of vaccine-preventable infections including pertussis (whooping cough) and pneumonia. Also, we are a short airplane trip away from such active threats as measles, chicken pox, and even polio. All are diseases that can still cause severe disease in the U.S., if given a chance.

People are also reading…

Unfortunately, even today the rates of routine well-child visits are nowhere near their pre-pandemic numbers. Arizona is worse than most of the rest of the U.S., ranking 47th in completion of at least one routine well-child visit in 2021.

Critically, it is exactly those routine well-child visits where children and adolescents can receive their routine vaccines, undergo screening for mental health concerns and normal physical and psychosocial development, and be directed to effective treatments for any illnesses identified. For Arizona, this represents yet another crisis, a pandemic behind the pandemic, in which our children and adolescents are at extreme risk for preventable diseases.

Fortunately, the solution to this crisis is not extreme, nor is it costly or “new.” Rather, the same primary-care providers who provided preventive care and anticipatory guidance to our children and teens are still there, waiting with open doors to take care of them and armor them against this new, evolving crisis.

The Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AzAAP) and its members have been working collaboratively with our local health department and the Arizona Department of Health Services, the School Nurse Association of Arizona, the Department of Education and Arizona School Administrators to create resources that will aim to increase access to routine well-child care for Arizona’s children and adolescents.

A big challenge in this process has been communication between the primary care offices and their patients’ families. Now, a novel partnership between the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AzAAP), its members, and the state’s schools has been created, using funding from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

This partnership has created the CACTUS toolkit (Collection of Arizona Covid-19 Tools for Use in Schools), which is filled with resources designed specifically for use by schools and student group to help get the word out about the importance of routine preventive care and immunizations, which can include the COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal of this project is to bring families back to their primary care providers in addition to supplying educational information about COVID-19 prevention to the community. However, these communication resources will only work if parents, caregivers, and family members are open and willing to listen and be receptive to them and their messaging.

So please, for the sake of our children and teens, consider this a call to action to encourage all parents, caretakers and families to take their kids back to the doctor’s office once a year for preventive healthcare.

We need all of Arizona’s children and teens to be given access to routine well-child visits by their families on a regular basis, to get the routine vaccines they need (and consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine while they’re at it), and to be screened for mental health illness and other health concerns … before it’s too late.

Dr. Sean Elliott

Dr. Sean Elliott, MD, FAAP is a pediatric infectious disease specialist and emeritus professor of pediatrics at the University of Arizona.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

The young daughter of an educator educates her peers

"The Monday after that October game, Coach Hardy walked into his classroom and found a Hangman game scrawled across his white board. The six blanks were filled in with the N-word. An image was posted. Word spread online," writes David Fitzsimmons. 

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

OPINION: "Whole families could be shattered by a single encounter with a gun. Even though these events took place off campus, students carried the trauma responses of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and mood changes with them everywhere, including into school," writes Star contributor Heather Mace. 

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

OPINION: "So, the next time you hear demagoguery or comments intended to dehumanize the “other side” or something that you know is untrue, stand up! Take a stand for truth, stand up for democracy and freedom, show courage and integrity like Gen. Milley did. And, never accept lies from a leader because you like their policies on other issues," writes Patrick DeConcini, Col (Ret) Arizona Air National Guard.

Local Opinion: TUSD is a visionary district on a mission

Local Opinion: TUSD is a visionary district on a mission

OPINION: "Regrettably, our governor and Legislature’s historic underfunding for K-12 shows they are unwilling to invest in our students’ education. When voters clearly demonstrate our commitment to our K-12 students and educators, as we did by passing Proposition 208, it is unconscionable for the majority of representatives in Phoenix to cast aside our will," writes Judi Moreillon, an education advocate in Tucson. 

Arizona Opinion: We can be a great American wine region, but not without water

OPINION: "The state Legislature has thus far avoided passing legislation that would ensure businesses like mine have a reliable water supply for years to come --but that could change. There is currently an opportunity before the Arizona Legislature to act on water policy and support small farms and businesses like mine in rural areas," writes Demion Clinco. 

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

OPINION: "They genuinely seem to believe that the imagined autocratic efficacy of a strong man in power would be preferable to the built-in inefficiencies of a functioning democracy. This is the full flowering of their vision for minority rule," writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Local Opinion: Silence that speaks volumes

Local Opinion: Silence that speaks volumes

OPINION: "The Moment of Silence specifically does not require or suggest that the children think about anything in particular during that moment. Their teachers do not tell them what to think about. Instead, they can ask their parents or guardians — which gives space for meaningful conversations to take place at home between parents and children," writes Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin. 

Local Opinion: Let's expand public education

Local Opinion: Let's expand public education

OPINION: "With the current budget surplus, Arizona has the opportunity to radically invest in the future without raising a single dime in new taxes. Let’s not waste this opportunity," writes Nathan Davis, a Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News