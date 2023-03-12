The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Southern Arizona, like the entire country, is in the midst of a housing crisis.

High demand and dwindling inventory have caused the median home price in Tucson to rise 34% in only two years, and apartment rents have seen a 30%-plus increase in only a year.

One solution, both here and nationally, is to build more housing at all levels. We know that low-income housing is part of the answer for our unhoused neighbors, but how do we build attainable housing for our ever-growing community at large? And can we responsibly develop housing in an environment where water and habitat preservation are so critical? I think we can.

One creative example is the proposed Quail Canyon development in the lower Foothills, which will convert a defunct golf course into housing. The site is already infill, (surrounded by existing development and utilities) and is currently abandoned.

The proposed development would include 116 single family homes and 210 apartments, landscaped with native plants and incorporating myriad sustainable features. Its projected water usage is less than half of the former golf course and it will preserve the Pima Wash (and restore areas disturbed by the golf course) while providing a substantial wildlife corridor.

Creativity, as seen here, must be used to address the evolving needs of our Arizona populus. We must utilize infill sites in lieu of bulldozing our desert, especially sites primed for access and utilities.

I attended several meetings that discussed rezonings, including Quail Canyon, and it is apparent that a significant barrier to infill projects are the existing single-family residential neighbors who work hard to stop such developments, and their potential new neighbors.

I was struck by the amount of emotion and negativity that greeted these proposals (which would simply place new residential development next to existing residential), but heard no constructive solutions, only adamant opposition.

While I understand that change is hard, I would encourage neighbors to use more reason and less emotion when looking at proposed development. Certain development patterns must become acceptable to everyone: new development must be allowed on infill sites, where road and utility infrastructure already exists, and at higher densities to make the most of the existing infrastructure.

For our region to grow responsibly, these basic concepts must become the norm — even if it is done next door. If the “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) sentiment continues to be the norm, then the only viable development options are in vacant, undisturbed desert. I, for one, do not think that is responsible or acceptable.

I’m a third-generation Tucsonan. My grandmothers were born in a time when there was nothing around Old Main but desert in every direction. I understand the nostalgia for a time when we were a sleepy desert hamlet, but that time has long passed.

We live in a place where people want to come and live; Pima County’s population is now over 1 million. We’ve changed, and while change is naturally scary, we should face it with optimism and excitement. Who can we become? How can we grow in a way that provides more housing that is also water- and energy-efficient? Or will we be a city stuck in the past, old views preserved, without enough housing for those who live here and those who will come?

Country-wide it has been shown that any housing stock, at all levels, helps combat the housing crisis and invigorates local economies. I hope our region and residents recognize and support this path.

Riding on the coattails of the status quo doesn’t help Tucson, its habitants or the environment. I encourage Tucson-area residents to let your voices be loud for responsible and thoughtful development, and work with an eye on the entire community and the future of Tucson.