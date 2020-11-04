Local Opinion: In a changing climate, Arizona is uniquely positioned to succeed

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
Yesterday, voters in Arizona and across the country cast their ballots with a number of important issues in mind, climate change among them. Arizonans in particular have just come through one of the hottest and driest summers on record, all the while contending with the economic consequences of COVID-19. Yet even as we face challenges, we are optimistic about the future.
In early October, we participated in a panel discussion, attended by close to 300 participants from the public and private sectors across Arizona, to talk about how to grow our economy while preserving our natural environment. The takeaway? Ensuring that Arizona continues to thrive will require communication, innovation and collaboration.
First, we must communicate to the world that Arizona, and Tucson in particular, is a hotbed of innovation. The University of Arizona is already a leader in environmental and sustainable research for clean energy technology, agriculture and water management. Our institutions and research centers have developed innovative solutions to ensure our communities, agricultural sector and businesses have a reliable water supply.
And we are continuing to innovate. The University of Arizona has world-class programs that are leading the way in solving emerging global challenges related to food, water and energy security and the natural environment in an increasingly arid world. When it comes to clean energy, Arizona’s clean technology sector is booming. Arizona’s leaders should be amplifying success stories like these to let prospective industries and startups know that our green economy ecosystem is already up and running.
Second, we must ensure that Arizona has the capital it needs to spur continued innovation. We need stronger public-private partnerships alongside strong congressional leadership. While the potential for private sector success is enormous, innovation and research often require public investment to help them take off. Our congressional representatives will be looked to for assistance in positioning Arizona to compete for public funds made available for clean economy research and development.
For example, congressional representatives have been debating the inclusion of dollars for clean-energy investment in COVID-19 recovery legislation, and those dollars would go a long way toward supporting Arizona’s clean energy sector and economic recovery.
Third, we must include all stakeholders in the work to create a thriving economy that also preserves and protects Arizona’s natural resources and environment. We have had tremendous success working together to address our state’s water challenges, and we should take a similar collaborative approach when it comes to future efforts to reconcile economic growth with environmental considerations. Local, state and federal policymakers, businesses large and small, academics, community leaders and the public all need to participate in shaping Arizona’s future. We all need to work together as we develop and implement innovative solutions to our environmental challenges.
There is tremendous urgency to address climate impacts here in Arizona. September was the third straight month of record-breaking heat for Tucson and the driest monsoon season on record in Arizona. Yet we are well-positioned to tackle our challenges and move our economy into the future. As Arizona continues to grow, attracting new residents and businesses from across the country and around the world, the timing couldn’t be better for us to come together to grow an economy that is resilient and also preserves and protects our natural environment. Through communication, innovation and collaboration, we can ensure Arizona remains a thriving place to live and work for generations to come.
Ted Maxwell is the president and CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council.
Sharon B. Megdal is the director at the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
Joaquin Ruiz is vice president of the University of Arizona Global Environmental Futures and director of Biosphere 2.
