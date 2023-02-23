The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Quality health insurance coverage and better health outcomes for cancer patients are synonymous. Currently, more than 2 million Arizonans benefit from the health care coverage and services provided by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid program. It is vital lawmakers assure the program continues and protect Arizonans’ access to necessary cancer screenings and treatment.

As a community-engaged researcher at the University of Arizona and National Board Member for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), I have seen firsthand how the interplay of systemic and structural barriers affect early cancer detection and screening efforts, particularly for underserved communities.

Through our research program “Nosotros Comprometidos a Su Salud-Committed to Your Health,” we are actively working to alleviate some of these barriers. Over the past nine years, Nosotros efforts have primarily focused on prevention, early detection, and treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a risk factor for liver cancer. Specifically, we go to community-based settings throughout Southern Arizona and using FibroScan, a non-invasive test, we screen Arizonans for NAFLD. Through our efforts we have screened over 700 Arizonans. We have come to understand that many members of our community will engage in early detection and screening for liver disease if systemic and structural barriers are addressed.

Despite our success improving early detection and screening efforts for liver disease, not all individuals are given the choice of which steps they can take to prevent liver cancer. Specifically, we have had significant difficulties connecting individuals to care for NAFLD if they are underinsured or uninsured.

In Arizona, Hispanic/Latino communities are the ethnic/racial group least likely to have health insurance and liver disease and liver cancer among the leading causes of death for this group. This is of particular concern, as previous studies have shown uninsured patients are more likely to present with late-stage disease and have worse short-term survival after a cancer diagnosis.

Without Medicaid, our families, friends, and neighbors could be forced into debt by simply choosing to treat their disease.

According to AHCCCS, in fiscal year 2022 more than 37,000 Arizonans on AHCCCS had a service claim with a cancer diagnosis and more than 2 million receive basic healthcare services. Ensuring access to comprehensive health insurance coverage is crucial for improving access to cancer prevention and treatment to improve health outcomes, including stage at diagnosis and survival. Access to coverage is the difference maker in cancer outcomes.

That is why the Nosotros team and ACS CAN is calling on our legislators to do what’s right; protect access to screening and treatments by continuing Arizona’s Medicaid program.