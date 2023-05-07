The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

You might ask what a collegiate softball player knows about mental health, and I’d argue a lot.

On the outside, student-athletes are seen as tough, focused, driven and unbreakable. We are here to perform, dominate and win. But behind the scenes, many of us are struggling with things you would never think of because of how we appear on the outside. I’m here to talk about my own journey with mental health while juggling being a student-athlete.

My name is Allie Skaggs and I am a junior second baseman at the University of Arizona. People would describe me as a happy-go-lucky, energetic presence on and off the field, but this journey has not always been easy, despite how things appear.

Throughout my mental health journey, I have learned incredible things about myself. I no longer fear asking for help, I have become more confident, and have embraced the ability to be vulnerable with those around me. I credit a lot of this to my generation, and have been thankful for the openness and willingness of my peers to discuss mental health and finding help for each other.

My generation has been reported to prioritize mental health, both in the workplace and at home. It is a topic I talk about with friends and teammates, whether in person or on social media.

The most important thing that has come from my mental health journey is my new comfort with the idea of being vulnerable. For so long, I tried to be strong on my own. And it worked, but not for long. We are not meant to wear all of our emotions, feelings, and struggles on our own, and it is okay to rely on others.

This conversation isn’t just for college students. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which is an excellent excuse for everyone to check in with ourselves about our vulnerability with others, and to take the next step of having vulnerable conversations with those we trust to help improve health and connection.

Vulnerability has a direct correlation with my mental wellness, and the more vulnerable I am, the better I feel in all aspects of my life. I have dealt with stress, anxiety, loss, grief and countless other emotions, as many people do. But opening up about those struggles has been what has kept me afloat.

It can be hard for people to open up about their struggles because they may feel like their issues aren’t big enough or they may be embarrassed to speak up about something. Putting your full, authentic self out on display in search of finding help can be scary, and it takes a lot of bravery to take that first step.

I encourage you to take that first step when you are ready. Whether it is asking a family member, a friend or even an outside source for help, there are people ready to be there for you.

If you determine you need to talk to a professional about your mental health, talk to your primary care provider for recommendations or try a mental health company like SonderMind that can quickly get you connected with a therapist who can help you and takes your insurance. And if you are thinking about hurting yourself in any way, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 988.

I’m excited to see where this mental health journey continues to take me as well as my peers around me. Our generation is starting to prioritize our mental health just as much as our physical health, and I think that is an encouraging thought to have. I hope we can inspire those of all ages to take the time to have a vulnerable conversation, today.