 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Mo Udall's career still has meaning to Southwest

We are in the early part of 2022, in the third year of a global pandemic and experiencing a culture of incivility that divides our country.

As a young doctoral student at the University of Arizona, I did not experience first-hand the career of Rep. Morris K. Udall. But as a historian who is learning to be mindful of the past, I feel that a brief reflection on that career could provide some useful guidance for the future.

Morris King “Mo” Udall was born in St. Johns, Arizona, on June 15, 1922, to a family actively engaged in politics and public service. His mother, Louise “Lee” Udall, was a political volunteer, and his father, Levi Stewart Udall, was an Arizona Supreme Court justice. Udall lost an eye in an accident as a child, and this helped him develop a unique style of self-deprecating humor. U.S. Sen. Alan K. Simpson, once remarked that the once-hopeful presidential candidate “could tell you to go to hell in a way that would make you look forward to the trip.”

Mo Udall was a local attorney and a law professor at the University of Arizona. At his death in 1998, Richard Pearson of the Washington Post, wrote: “Under his leadership, millions of acres of federal lands were designated as wilderness, a ban was placed on development on millions of acres in Alaska and landmark legislation addressed problems in strip mining and nuclear waste management.”

People are also reading…

Udall’s efforts were hard-won and impacted the nation, but it’s important for Arizonans to remember the type of friend he was.

Udall left public service in 1991, but before he did, he lamented the reductive politics that accompanied the arrival of neoliberalism. In the 30 years during which he served, Udall employed his mastery of the political landscape to pass legislation. He was a gifted politician, in part because he took the time to consider the needs of his constituents over those of his benefactors.

Udall was a staunch advocate of environmental causes, and in his time in Congress, he made many friends along the way. Udall had a penchant for self-effacing humor that served him well as a legislator, but he was equally known for his leadership skills and his structured work ethic.

Udall also occasionally made enemies of those who opposed his progressive legislation. As part of a trend in progressive environmental legislation that followed the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970, Udall sponsored the Surface Mining Remediation and Control Act of 1977, and the year prior, he passed amendments to the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 that led to increased environmental controls and allowed states to have a say in the matter of nuclear waste (H.R. 15791). An advocate for openness and accountability, Udall disclosed his personal finances before the 1978 requirement.

Mo Udall’s legacy puts into focus for us an image of what it looks like to be a friend to the environment and the community. As we take note of the man whose commitments still positively impact our lives today, I hope that we can remember the great listener who took action.

For those who will serve their communities in the years ahead as Mo Udall did, it’s worth noting how Udall used humor to “pave the way to compromise” and to set positive standards for our body politic. It was because he served the Southwest and the nation so ably that he remains relevant to the health of the community today. In view of the contours of the road ahead, the ideals and practice of governance and civic service that characterize Mo Udall’s career are wonderful guideposts.

To honor Mo Udall’s legacy, the University of Arizona’s Udall Center for Studies in Public Policy, along with the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation, will be hosting a pair of events. The first event will be held in Tucson on April 28, at the Environment & Natural Resources (ENR2) building on the UA campus. The second event will be at UA’s Washington, D.C., Center for Outreach and Collaboration.

The April program features a roster of distinguished speakers and panelists, along with Udall family members. Registration for the event is required, and more information can be found at www.udallcenter.arizona.edu/morris-k-udall-centennial-celebration.

Don Dooley Unger

Don Dooley Unger is a graduate teaching associate in the Department of History at the University of Arizona. He specializes in U.S. environmental history with an emphasis on mining. He lives in Tucson.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: America’s casual attire? Blame it on the Beatles

Local Opinion: America’s casual attire? Blame it on the Beatles

OPINION: "Where folks once had pride in their appearance, now I see a look that says, “Ha, I bet I can outdo you for casual. I just got out of bed and here I am eating next to you in a restaurant. Didn’t have to do a thing but get in my car,” writes Oro Valley resident Ray Lindstrom. 

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

OPINION: "And yet, despite all the governor is doing, trans girls and women will continue to do what we always have done: live, thrive, and support each other in spite of the state’s will that we not," writes Z Nicolazzo, a UA professor who studies transgender issues. 

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

OPINION: "Instead of buying more Zyklon B for state executions, we should use those funds to educate students about the Holocaust. This would be a much better use of taxpayers’ dollars and stop Arizona from gaining global notoriety as the state that adopted Nazi methods of executing prisoners," writes Tucsonan Darian Qureshi.

Local Opinion: Why Hispanic activists are criticizing Biden’s FCC pick

Local Opinion: Why Hispanic activists are criticizing Biden’s FCC pick

OPINION: "President Biden should withdraw this nomination and consider other options. In particular, he should consider nominating one of the many highly-qualified, experienced, and capable Hispanic telecommunications experts that the White House ignored in its initial consideration," writes Consuelo Hernandez, secretary of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #1209 and president of the Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board.

Local Opinion: Slaughter continues in Afghanistan

Local Opinion: Slaughter continues in Afghanistan

OPINION: "In Tucson we have received roughly 700 refugees. I have spoken with dozens of them. Each tells the same story; family and loved ones are stuck in Afghanistan. And they are being murdered daily," writes Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik.

Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

OPINION: "Tucson’s commitment to building a Climate Action Plan started at a mayor and council retreat in Dec. of 2019. With Mayor Romero elected to lead the city and progressive leaders like Lane Santa Cruz joining the council, a shift in leadership and vision was bound to happen," writes Tucsonan Oscar Medina.

Local Opinion: The climate crisis is now, we need to invest in solutions

Local Opinion: The climate crisis is now, we need to invest in solutions

OPINION: "All of the United States’ major economic competitors, and particularly China, have made significant and strategic investments in the production and deployment of these technologies. If the U.S. fails to make proportionate strategic investments over the next decade, America’s manufacturing and renewable energy sectors and its workers will fall even further behind in the most important global economic race of our time," writes State Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News