Local Opinion: Munich and Ukraine: True and false analogies

But the Russian leader was not the only one to find meaning in the legacy of Munich. While Putin’s words had echoes of Hitler’s, some leading American conservatives channeled the much maligned Chamberlain. Speaking at the convention of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) in Florida, Charlie Kirk, a rising star on the right, ridiculed those concerned with the fate of Ukraine, a country “5,000 miles away” whose “cities we can’t pronounce” and which “most Americans can’t find on a map.”

J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and a GOP senate candidate in Ohio, declared “I don’t really care about what happens to Ukraine, one way or the other.” Trump-whisperer Steve Bannon urged Congress to impeach President Joseph Biden for “instigating this war in Ukraine.” The former president himself praised Vladimir Putin as a “savvy genius” for having “taken over a country” (Ukraine) and paying only “$2 worth of sanctions.” Sounding as if the gravest threat to peace in Europe since 1945 was a potential real estate deal, Trump described Ukraine as a “great piece of land.” Tucker Carlson, the highest-rated personality on Fox News, piled on. He saw no fault in Russia’s aggression and condemned Americans defending Ukraine as “Putin haters.” For Carlson, “Putin-hating” had become the “central theme” of Joseph Biden’s foreign policy because Biden and his son Hunter allegedly profited from Ukraine’s corruption.