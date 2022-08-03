Local Opinion: Political campaigns must stop their overt racism in their ads

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Southern Arizona communities are appalled at the level of racism and abject lies around migration, and specifically our US-Mexico border, being displayed by campaigns for political office. As members of community organizations, faith-based, labor and social justice groups, we are deeply alarmed and concerned with the hate, bigotry and violence against our immigrant communities that have become a “must-go-to” political scapegoat.

Campaigns for elective office are expected to be about how to better our lives, from the ongoing drought and other impacts of the changing climate, to the urgencies facing the public schools, yet these political campaigns have decided that migrant and Mexican-bashing is the key to their election.

Without actual knowledge about the border nor of the rich, yet painful, history around the establishment of our current border, these narratives that demonize migrants and Mexicans have filled our television screens for over two months in the run-up for the primaries in August. Resorting to outright lies that we are being invaded, to frightening imagery, these political TV and sign ads have continued to poison the political discourse, damaging our community and our entire state. From the image of a woman locking her door in dark shadows while the narrator compares it to our border and eliciting fear, to shadowy imagery of people rushing the border, and the newest signs stating “no trespassing zone, violators will be prosecuted,” all elicit fear based on lies and xenophobia.

We call for an acknowledgment of the historic and continuing contributions made by immigrants who have answered the call for cheap labor for generations, providing the economic lifeline and cultural diversity that have enriched all of us. The heroic DACA recipients are the latest to make such great contributions to our country.

We call on those who are running for office to speak out against bigotry and racism, and show respect for human rights to everyone including our immigrant communities.

We call on our elected officials in the city, county and state offices to speak out as well and show their respect and support of immigrant communities, including the full protection of civil and labor rights. It is also very important that they oppose the continued militarization of our borderlands that causes great damage to the environment, harms Indigenous Peoples and directly causes hundreds of migrant deaths every year.

We call on people of conscience and those who care about justice in our community to rise up and resist the culture of hate, racism and bigotry and join us to organize and work for equality, justice and true democracy.