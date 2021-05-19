Tucson Opinion: Damn the filibuster

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
When “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” played on the big screen in 1939, I was too young to have seen it or it might have convinced me of the positive force a filibuster might be.
But I became increasingly aware of the political world in which we live years later and saw all-too-real filibustering in the interest of segregation and the denial of civil, social and political equality taking place on the floor of that bastion of American representative democracy, the United States Senate.
In those days, during the lifetime of us who are recipients of Social Security and Medicare, a filibuster required one or more senators to stand up and talk, to hold the floor in order to keep a bill receiving a vote.
Recently what’s called a filibuster merely means that a minority of 40 senators can halt progress because of a rule demanding 60 “aye” votes to bring debate to a halt and proceed to a vote.
The filibuster as practiced in the United States Senate is fundamentally anti-democratic.
While the United States Constitution provides generously for the smaller, less populous states by giving each state two senators, it includes no provision for the requirement of a supermajority in support to advance legislation to the floor of the Senate or to final passage of bills by the Senate.
A majority is a majority, and that reality must apply within the Senate as it does in the House of Representatives and indeed in nonlegislative bodies such as our federal courts, very much including the U.S. Supreme Court.
In November 2020 we the people elected a Democratic president and vice president and a Democratic majority in the House, together with an equally divided Senate.
Given that the vice president is empowered and expected to break tie votes in the Senate, that body at present has a de facto Democratic majority.
So let’s accept that for the time being legislation approved by the Democratic majority in the House and by the unanimous vote of the 50 Democratic senators (including two independents who caucus with the Democrats) should, with the assent of the vice president, be sent to the president for his action.
Our history proves that no majority is permanent; today’s minority will have its day. Today is not that day.
In the meantime the minority as two choices, cooperation or obstruction. Since January the Republican minorities have displayed a preference for obstruction, which would be quite ineffective in the absence of the Senate’s filibuster rule.
Contrary to the dream-world desires of Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the filibuster does not, will not induce cooperation from the Grand Obstructionist Party.
Congress exists to legislate and the nation’s needs are great. Damn the filibuster, full speed ahead.
Frank Bergen is Tucson octogenaran with lifelong interest and involvement in politics at every level. His political philosophy? He describes himself as a “fumbling, stumbling follower of Christ and a Democrat.”