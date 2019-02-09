Melted snow flowing down from the Catalina Mountains has brought a sort of snowmelt splendor to canyons north of Tucson — with gurgling creeks, tranquil pools, streamside greenery and bushes festooned with berries.
Canyons at the foot of high terrain where snow has fallen — including Sabino Canyon and Ventana Canyon — often have their creeks come vigorously to life when warming weather melts the snow and sends it flowing downstream.
Lots of hikers take advantage of the short-lived opportunity to savor the sights and sounds of flowing water in desert canyons.
It’s also a time for caution because rapid snowmelt or heavy rain can make travel in canyon bottoms potentially perilous. It’s best to head out on a dry day with no recent heavy rains.
A parking lot and trailheads for Sabino Canyon are at 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road.
To reach the Ventana Canyon Trail, drive to East Sunrise Drive and North Kolb Road. Then follow Kolb Road north to a signed turnoff for the trailhead and Loews Ventana Canyon Resort at 7000 N. Resort Drive. Park in the lot designated for hikers. It’s at the end of an employees’ lot.